California Officials Now Fighting Over Illegal Immigration Outrage

In case you missed it yesterday, Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin broke an outrageous story about an illegal immigrant being granted early release from his prison sentence for the death of two young Californians, whom he killed several years ago. He was speeding at nearly 100 miles per hour while drunk and high. His victims burned alive in their car. The illegal immigrant had entered the United States illegally multiple times, which is a felony. He also committed multiple felonies while in the country illegally, but was shielded by California's sanctuary policies, which make illegal immigrants a special protected class -- even those who repeatedly commit crimes against Californians. This is what west coast "progress" looks like. On top of all the heartache this story caused the loved ones of the two dead victims, on Easter Sunday, the state informed them that they'd be releasing the killer early, having served less than half of his ten-year sentence. "Social justice" in action.

Advertisement

This is gut-wrenching and enraging:

I sat down with the families of the victims for an emotional interview. They are furious about the scheduled early release, and say they will never forgive the illegal alien who killed their kids.



Full story here. pic.twitter.com/KioP38eSOo — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 23, 2025



Since this report aired, several developments have materialized:

HUGE update here from the US Attorney in LA. Feds now stepping in. Once he is released by California, Feds will prosecute him and seek to put him in federal prison for up to 20 years. https://t.co/X9YyEVmDGx — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 23, 2025



Is this unfair "due process" for a criminal illegal immigrant hero? Will any Congressional Democrats rally to his cause? I'd imagine not, but you never know. If Trump talks negatively enough this killer, elements of the Resistance may embrace him out of habit. Interestingly, Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose state's atrocious policies have rewarded and protected this repeat offender at every step, seems to understand how politically damaging this story is. He's announced that the state will effectively suspend its 'sanctuary' fanaticism and cooperate with the feds here, agreeing to turn this guy over to ICE as he's released from prison early. Newsom's move does not undo all of the damage California "progress" has done in this case thus far, but the White House-minded governor is obviously reading the room and realizing how ugly this looks for his state. But Newsom being Newsom, and his ambitions being what they are, he's also trying to cynically pass the buck:

NEW: After CA Governor Gavin Newsom's office accused the Republican OC DA of cutting a plea deal with the illegal alien DUI driver who killed two SoCal teens, OC DA Spitzer says there was no plea deal, and the early release is because "Newsom and the state Legislature refuse to… https://t.co/nPbYL88d0u — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 23, 2025



Listen, governor, if you believe in toxic "equity" and "social justice" experiments that benefit criminals -- and you continue to celebrate destructive "sanctuary" policies, own it. Don't effectively waive sanctuary requirements when the going gets tough. Don't falsely point the finger at 'plea deals' that never happened. Recognize that these are your policies. Own them. I'll leave you with an update on the 'Maryland Father' Democrats are championing. Drip, drip, drip.

NEW: DHS confirms to us @nypost that deported alleged MS-13 gangbanger Kilmar Abrego Garcia was driving a convicted human smuggler's car when he was stopped and suspected of human trafficking in 2022https://t.co/JcViIOUknB — Jennie Taer 🎗️ (@JennieSTaer) April 23, 2025



Don't expect this to garner much coverage, especially from outlets like this:

NPR is welcome to do this, but taxpayers shouldn’t be funding it. https://t.co/F4ASNhpuia — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 23, 2025



Yes, please.