Colorado Dems Pass Immigration Bill Despite DOJ Lawsuit

Colorado Democrats are moving forward with immigration bills, despite a lawsuit from the Department of Justice over sanctuary laws in the state and the city of Denver.

On Saturday, the state House of Representatives passed a bill limiting how local law enforcement can interact with federal immigration authorities.

Senate Bill 25-276 passed on a party-line vote, with Democrats in favor. The Senate, which approved it in April, needs to sign off on changes made in the House before the bill heads to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk. [...] The bill would prohibit local government officials and employees from sharing personal identifying information about immigration status with ICE and would also limit where ICE can go within a public school, child care facility, hospital and library without a warrant signed by a judge. A House amendment removed the inclusion of “surrounding areas” to those banned spaces. Public officials who intentionally violate that data sharing provision would be liable for a $50,000 civil fine, which would go to the state’s immigration legal defense fund. The bill would also prevent local sheriffs from delaying a person’s release from jail for the purpose of immigration enforcement, get rid of certain affidavit requirements for immigrants seeking in-state tuition or a drivers license, and allow immigrant defendants to ask that a guilty plea is overturned if they were not aware of immigration consequences of that plea when they made it. “This bill does not provide immigrants with more rights than citizens, but it ensures equal treatment under the law,” bill sponsor Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, a Glenwood Springs Democrat, said. (Real Vail)

GOP Rep. Max Brooks argued the measure is "super-sizing sanctuary policy."

“When we consider this bill, we ought to be looking at the downsides, not just the emotional stories to be able to support it, but we need to look at what could potentially be the harm and the downstream negative impact," Brooks said.

On Friday, the DOJ sued Gov. Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weisner, and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, among others, over sanctuary laws that limit federal immigration enforcement.

"The United States has well-established, preeminent, and preemptive authority to regulate immigration matters," the lawsuit states.

Polis spokesperson Conor Cahill disputed the claim that Colorado is a sanctuary state, telling The Washington Post they routinely work with federal law enforcement agencies.

Another Polis spokesperson told the Real Vail the "governor's office has expressed concerns about the original version of SB25-276, and has been working with legislators, as well as stakeholders, including law enforcement, throughout the process on amendments that would help gain the Governor’s support. Colorado is not a sanctuary state, and Governor Polis continues urging Congress to secure the border and do their job and pass comprehensive immigration reform.”