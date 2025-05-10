One House Republican Had the Best Line for the Dems' Failed Insurrection at...
With That Development, the Dems' Insurrection at the NJ ICE Detention Center Looks...
Could This Be DC Attorney-Designate Jeanine Pirro's First Case?
We Have Another Judge Issuing a Lawless Ruling Against Trump
About Buffalo School System's History of Independent Investigations
Stefanik Rips New York State Assembly for Passing 'Disgusting' Assisted Suicide Bill
Why Is There Fentanyl in My Diabetes Meds?
A Presidential Visit to Qatar– and What It Signals
This Pro-Life Leader Miraculously Survived a Failed Abortion Attempt
Pakistan Launches New Missile Strikes on India Amid Escalating Tensions
The Best Way to get Illegal Immigrants to Return Home
NGO Bias Harms Western Access to Africa’s Minerals
French Connection
Bill Gates Cannot Rescue Himself by ‘Closing’ His Foundation
Tipsheet

WH Slams Minnesota Dems After Illegal Immigrant DUI Suspect Released Kills Mother

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 10, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

The White House has fired shots at Minnesota Democrats following the tragic death of a mother allegedly caused by an illegal immigrant charged with driving under the influence. In a pointed statement, the administration condemned local officials for their refusal to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, accusing them of prioritizing political ideology over public safety.

Advertisement

An illegal immigrant from Ecuador, German Adriano Llangari Inga, is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges for drunk driving last year, which resulted in a crash killing Victoria Eileen Harwell, and hurting her teenage daughter and sister. 

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed that Llangari Inga was arrested for criminal vehicular homicide in Minnesota in August 2024. ICE placed a detainer request with the Hennepin County Jail, but the jail released him without ICE notifying him. Llangari Inga, who was unlawfully present in the U.S. at the time of the crash, originally entered the country in 2016 and was already undergoing removal proceedings.

Alex Pfeiffer, the White House Principal Deputy Communications Director, criticized Democrats for failing to protect the public, saying their inaction allowed an illegal immigrant, who killed a mother while driving drunk and is now on the run, to remain at large. 

“An illegal immigrant drove drunk, killed an innocent mother, and is now on the run because Democrats didn't do their most important job: protect their constituents,” he said. “This is precisely why the Trump Administration is taking action to hold these so-called 'sanctuary' jurisdictions accountable.” 

ICE stated that the Hennepin County Jail released Llangari Inga without notifying them, despite an active detainer. 

Recommended

One House Republican Had the Best Line for the Dems' Failed Insurrection at ICE Facility Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Llangari initially entered the United States in June 2016, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, issued an order of expedited removal and placed into removal proceedings,” an ICE representative said. 

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said it legally cannot hold someone based only on an ICE administrative detainer without a judge’s warrant, and must release individuals once their local charges are resolved.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

One House Republican Had the Best Line for the Dems' Failed Insurrection at ICE Facility Matt Vespa
With That Development, the Dems' Insurrection at the NJ ICE Detention Center Looks Even Worse Matt Vespa
We Have Another Judge Issuing a Lawless Ruling Against Trump Matt Vespa
Could This Be DC Attorney-Designate Jeanine Pirro's First Case? Matt Vespa
Trump’s Team Mulls Stripping Illegal Aliens of This Right Which Will Trigger Libs and Leftist Judges Matt Vespa
This Pro-Life Leader Miraculously Survived a Failed Abortion Attempt Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
One House Republican Had the Best Line for the Dems' Failed Insurrection at ICE Facility Matt Vespa
Advertisement