WH Slams Minnesota Dems After Illegal Immigrant DUI Suspect Released Kills Mother

The White House has fired shots at Minnesota Democrats following the tragic death of a mother allegedly caused by an illegal immigrant charged with driving under the influence. In a pointed statement, the administration condemned local officials for their refusal to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, accusing them of prioritizing political ideology over public safety.

Advertisement

An illegal immigrant from Ecuador, German Adriano Llangari Inga, is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges for drunk driving last year, which resulted in a crash killing Victoria Eileen Harwell, and hurting her teenage daughter and sister.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed that Llangari Inga was arrested for criminal vehicular homicide in Minnesota in August 2024. ICE placed a detainer request with the Hennepin County Jail, but the jail released him without ICE notifying him. Llangari Inga, who was unlawfully present in the U.S. at the time of the crash, originally entered the country in 2016 and was already undergoing removal proceedings.

Alex Pfeiffer, the White House Principal Deputy Communications Director, criticized Democrats for failing to protect the public, saying their inaction allowed an illegal immigrant, who killed a mother while driving drunk and is now on the run, to remain at large.

“An illegal immigrant drove drunk, killed an innocent mother, and is now on the run because Democrats didn't do their most important job: protect their constituents,” he said. “This is precisely why the Trump Administration is taking action to hold these so-called 'sanctuary' jurisdictions accountable.”

ICE stated that the Hennepin County Jail released Llangari Inga without notifying them, despite an active detainer.

“Llangari initially entered the United States in June 2016, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, issued an order of expedited removal and placed into removal proceedings,” an ICE representative said.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said it legally cannot hold someone based only on an ICE administrative detainer without a judge’s warrant, and must release individuals once their local charges are resolved.