Afghanistan

Multiple 'Raging' Crises: Failures of 'Progressive' Governance on Full Display This Week

Guy Benson
Guy Benson
|
 @guypbenson
|
Posted: Jul 14, 2022 1:01 PM
  Share   Tweet
Multiple 'Raging' Crises: Failures of 'Progressive' Governance on Full Display This Week

The 2022 midterm elections are less than four months away, and the urgent need for change could not be more clear.  We addressed yesterday's dreadful INFLATION report earlier -- with everyday costs and energy prices pounding away at American families' bottom lines, and analysts issuing increasingly dire recession projections.  This, for instance, isn't a welcome prediction from a man who got it right on inflation, while the Biden administration got it so very wrong:


It's no wonder that the public's economic is profoundly gloomy, with atrocious right track/wrong track numbers reflecting a national malaise.  Economic issues will be the dominant factor this fall, but there are other potent problems in the mix, as well.  On IMMIGRATION, the news media avoids covering the border crisis, but it is looking as bad as ever.  Julio highlighted this earlier in the week, but we cannot become numb to such mass lawlessness and dangerous dysfunction.  It's outrageous -- and it's being actively encouraged by Biden/Democratic policies:


We will likely get June's border numbers in the next few days.  Last month shattered previous records.  On the CRIME front, in case you missed Spencer's post, here's my take-away:


All deep blue cities, all wracked by serious crime problems.  You cannot buy a cup of Starbucks coffee at the major rail hub in our nation's capital because it's too dangerous to operate the store, but if you're a bodega owner who defends yourself against a violent assault in New York City, you get tossed in jail and charged with murder (an appalling decision that I suspect will be reversed).  Very healthy society.  Superb governance by "compassionate" and "progressive" so-called leadership.  Meanwhile, the BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE is still going on, even as the news cycle has largely moved on:

Despite efforts to restart the baby formula plant at the epicenter of the US crisis, and millions of bottles of the product being flown in from aboard by the government, shortages are still raging in many states. Nationwide, the latest in-stock figure for baby formula powder was at 70% for the week ending July 3, down from 77% in the week ending June 5, according to data from IRI Worldwide. The market-research firm tracks inventory of the product across more than 125,000 stores in the US. Rates were hovering at 90% before the February recall and factory shutdown for Abbott Laboratories...The hardest hit states, with inventory levels below 60%, include Utah, Wyoming, Kansas and Colorado. Alaska has the biggest shortfall, with an in-stock rate at 51%, down from 65% a month ago, IRI data show.  Shortages have primarily impacted powdered formula, which accounts for more than 80% of the nearly $5 billion market for baby formula, said Krishnakumar Davey, IRI’s president of client engagement. Ready-to-drink formula which is more expensive, comprises a smaller fraction of the market and hasn’t been as heavily affected by the situation.

More details, via the Wall Street Journal today:

U.S. stores are still struggling to stock baby formula despite monthslong efforts by manufacturers and the Biden administration to boost supplies. Availability of powdered formula products in U.S. stores earlier this month dropped to the lowest level so far this year, with about 30% of products out of stock for the week ended July 3, according to the market-research firm IRI. While availability improved slightly last week, out-of-stock levels remain higher than in recent months, and shortages remain acute in states including Alaska, Utah and Wyoming, IRI data showed. At the same time, consumers are finding fewer choices of brands, sizes or formats of formula on grocery-store shelves as the variety of available products shrinks. U.S. supermarkets over the four weeks ended June 26 sold an average of 11 different formula products per store weekly, according to IRI, compared with a weekly average of 24 from 2018 to 2021.

The crisis is "deepening," per this story, even as news coverage has mostly moved on.  The White House insisted they were all over the issue many months ago, but appeared to be caught flat-footed, with the president out of the loop.  And the issue is getting worse.  Part of the formula shortage is driven by burdensome, ridiculous bureaucracy and red tape, which is continuing to needlessly harm Americans' public health:


Your government, ladies and gentlemen.  Always "helping."  I'll leave you with Democrats on Capitol Hill remaining laser focused on their very top priority -- abortion-on-demand through the moment of birth:


Finally, we are approaching the one-year anniversary of the disgraceful crisis that marked the beginning of President Biden's approval and confidence meltdown.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
What the Heck Is Gavin Newsom Doing at the White House?
Katie Pavlich
Of Course, That's Why Nevada Dems Want to Vote First in 2024
Matt Vespa

It's Happening: Trump Gives Info on 2024 Announcement
Katie Pavlich
Rep. Steve Cohen: This Other Country Has More Freedom Than the US
Julio Rosas

The States Doing the Worst Post-Pandemic All Have One Thing in Common
Matt Vespa
Here's What Was Going On in America the Last Time Inflation Was This High
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular