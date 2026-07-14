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The Iranian Assassination Plot Against President Trump Just Shows How Much Our Adversaries Fear Him

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 14, 2026 10:30 AM
The Iranian Assassination Plot Against President Trump Just Shows How Much Our Adversaries Fear Him
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Greg Gutfeld said the continued Iranian plots to assassinate President Trump are a good thing, because they show just how much of a threat he actually is to them, and to the rest of our foreign adversaries. 

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Just last week, Israel informed the United States of a new assassination plot by the Iranian regime amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran. The warning came as the memorandum of understanding signed just weeks earlier was declared “over” after Iran attacked several commercial vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

"I guess it tells you how dangerous Trump is to our adversaries, which is how it should be," Gutfeld said. '"Our adversaries should want him dead. I find that refreshing. They never would have targeted Joe Biden or Kamala Harris because they realize they're more harmful to the United States when they're alive. Keep them healthy. They wish Joe Biden was healthier."

"Our enemies love Joe Biden. He reminds me of when we used to sneak into a movie theater when we were kids. We always did it when the old guy with the bad eyesight was working. That's exactly how our adversaries looked at Joe Biden."

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP GREG GUTFELD IRAN KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Gutfeld points to a sad truth: one of the only presidents in recent history to actually project American strength and power across the globe is President Trump, not only against our adversaries, but also against our allies. From trade disputes to clashes at the United Nations, to his demands on NATO, where European nations have continued to take advantage of American generosity and refuse to act like legitimate allies.

Trump has made clear that the era of American acquiescence is over. And nowhere is that clearer than in his dealings with Iran’s terrorist arm and its fundamentalist regime, which, for the first time in 47 years, has tasted the full fury and might of the United States military.

The only question now is whether the United States has the will to see the war through to its very end: the destruction of the Iranian regime once and for all.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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