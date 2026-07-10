A New Iranian Assassination Plot Targeting President Trump Was Just Uncovered

Iran has reportedly developed a new assassination plot targeting President Trump.

On Thursday, Israel shared fresh intelligence with the United States indicating that the Iranian regime is actively pursuing another attempt, according to sources familiar with the matter. The development threatens to further escalate tensions, as the already fragile ceasefire appears to be over amid American military strikes on Iranian targets that have persisted over the last several days.

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🚨 JUST IN: Israel had new intelligence of Iran plotting to ASSASSINATE President Trump, and informed the US — WSJ



Not surprising at ALL, even TRUMP confirmed: "I'm number one on their list!" during his Air Force One flight back from Turkey



"Israel recently shared new… pic.twitter.com/9XpMdsFmOb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 9, 2026

🚨 UPDATE: New intel finds Iran was forming new plans to KlLL PRESIDENT TRUMP



Thankfully they have YET to succeed and hopefully never will 🙏🏻



Trump made a HUGE move launching strikes on Iran while he was still over in Turkey, which literally borders Iran.



47 is FEARLESS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fizICtJfY7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 9, 2026

“They want to take out the U.S. leader—me,” President Trump told reporters in Turkey during a multi-day NATO summit. “I’m on every list. I saw this morning, I’m on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I’ve been a little bit lucky, but that maybe doesn’t last very long.”

The development comes just hours after reports that President Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where the two agreed to continue close coordination between their countries.

"As part of the continuous contact between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, an additional conversation took place this evening between the two, during which the continued coordination between the countries in various sectors was established. President Trump updated the Prime Minister on American moves in the Gulf," a statement from the Prime Minister of Israel's official X account read. "The Prime Minister, on his part, raised the severity of the statements made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his people against the existence of the State of Israel, as well as the need for security zones along Israel's borders."

The Prime Minister’s Office:

As part of the continuous contact between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, an additional conversation took place this evening between the two, during which the continued coordination between the countries in various… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 9, 2026

🇮🇱🇺🇸 Netanyahu and Trump have reportedly been on the phone again this evening



Trump was briefing Netanyahu on U.S. military operations in the Gulf



Are they both congratulating each other right now?



Source: Netanyahu's Office / Writer: Oliver pic.twitter.com/3GJr6ADEB8 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 9, 2026

Neither U.S. or Iranian officials have confirmed the new assassination plot.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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