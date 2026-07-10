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Tipsheet

A New Iranian Assassination Plot Targeting President Trump Was Just Uncovered

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 10, 2026 8:00 AM
A New Iranian Assassination Plot Targeting President Trump Was Just Uncovered
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Iran has reportedly developed a new assassination plot targeting President Trump. 

On Thursday, Israel shared fresh intelligence with the United States indicating that the Iranian regime is actively pursuing another attempt, according to sources familiar with the matter. The development threatens to further escalate tensions, as the already fragile ceasefire appears to be over amid American military strikes on Iranian targets that have persisted over the last several days.

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“They want to take out the U.S. leader—me,” President Trump told reporters in Turkey during a multi-day NATO summit. “I’m on every list. I saw this morning, I’m on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I’ve been a little bit lucky, but that maybe doesn’t last very long.”

The development comes just hours after reports that President Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where the two agreed to continue close coordination between their countries.

"As part of the continuous contact between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, an additional conversation took place this evening between the two, during which the continued coordination between the countries in various sectors was established. President Trump updated the Prime Minister on American moves in the Gulf," a statement from the Prime Minister of Israel's official X account read. "The Prime Minister, on his part, raised the severity of the statements made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his people against the existence of the State of Israel, as well as the need for security zones along Israel's borders."

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT TURKEY

Neither U.S. or Iranian officials have confirmed the new assassination plot.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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