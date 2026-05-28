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Tipsheet

Trump's Physical Went Off Without a Hitch, but the Liberal Media Tried to Stir Up Controversy Over This

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 28, 2026 6:50 AM
Trump's Physical Went Off Without a Hitch, but the Liberal Media Tried to Stir Up Controversy Over This
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Trump had his physical on Tuesday and received a clean bill of health, unlike Joe Biden, who we all know shows signs of mental decline. Of course, the media was disappointed because they were hoping any chronic disease or ailment could create a narrative about health that they avoided with Biden. Sorry, Trump is still president.

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Yet they briefly discussed how the president likes to rest his eyes. PBS even dedicated a segment to it about the recent doctor’s trip, and it was just embarrassing (via Mediaite):

CNN’s medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner delivered a startling health assessment of President Donald Trump ahead of another physical exam for the commander in chief at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Reiner, speaking to CNN anchor Kate Bolduan on Tuesday, began by saying that the American people deserve a “clear understanding” that Trump, who turns 80 next month, is “fit for duty.”

He said he would like to see a better explanation for some of Trump’s “visible health concerns,” including the bruising on his hands, which the White House has tried to explain away as a result of frequent handshakes, and swollen ankles.

Reiner then brought up Trump’s apparent inability to stay awake during some events, and offered a diagnosis, one that he called “severe.”

“The president has severe daytime somnolence,” he said. “He falls asleep very often. He’s fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the cabinet room, and there was concern yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances.”

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP MENTAL HEALTH PBS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

Okay, unless you’re his actual doctor, STFU, dude. And when then-Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN) tried to diagnose Terri Schiavo over video during the Bush administration, it was also cringeworthy. 

The White House rapid response team went to work to mock the media over this fiasco.

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Trump is fine, folks. Sorry, liberal America. You lose again.

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