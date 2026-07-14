President Trump Officially Informed Congress That the War Against Iran Has Resumed

The war against Iran officially resumed last week as President Trump formally submitted a letter to Congress notifying lawmakers of the continuation of military strikes against the country “consistent with my responsibility to protect Americans and United States’ interests both at home and abroad.”

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In the letter, he informed the legislature that the strikes that ensued on July 7, marked the resumption of hostilities.

BREAKING: Trump has formally restarted the war with Iran, in a letter sent to congress on Friday July 10th.



Trump said minutes ago the US will hit Iran "hard" tonight and tomorrow, adding "the MOU was only a test for Iran."



Trump also announced he will address the nation on… pic.twitter.com/QwcGhUwuhf — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) July 13, 2026

The military strikes, the president wrote, are "limited, measured, planned, and executed in a manner designed to minimize civilian casualties." The strikes instead "are focused on military capabilities posing a threat to the United States Armed Forces in the region, protecting the United States homeland, advancing United States national interests, securing safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, and defending our regional allies and partners." He also assured Congress that no ground troops will be involved in the combat.

United States Armed Forces remain postured to take further action, as necessary and appropriate, to address further threats and attacks upon the United States or its allies and partners and to ensure the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran ceases being a threat to the United States and to our allies and partners.

"I am providing this report as part of my efforts to keep the Congress fully informed, consistent with the War Powers Resolution (Public Law 93-148)," President Trump added. "I appreciate the support of the Congress in these military actions."

This comes as the situation in the Middle East has rapidly deteriorated, with Iran remaining defiant and willing to flex its might despite a ceasefire agreement signed by both the United States and Iran.

Monday night marked the third consecutive night of strikes against targets inside Iran after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired on and damaged multiple commerical vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz along undesignated routes.

"At 4:45 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command began launching the third consecutive night of strikes against Iran, at the Commander in Chief's direction," CENTCOM wrote in a statement. "These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."

At 4:45 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command began launching the third consecutive night of strikes against Iran, at the Commander in Chief's direction. These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 13, 2026

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"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed the latest wave of strikes against Iran at 10:15 p.m. ET on July 13," Central Command wrote just hours later. "During the five-hour mission, U.S. forces successfully struck military targets across Iran including Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, and Bandar Abbas to further degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping."

"CENTCOM forces employed precision munitions against Iranian coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites, and maritime capabilities. More than 50,000 U.S. service members are currently deployed across the Middle East. American forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready."

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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