U.S. Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran to Protect Shipping in Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. has launched fresh strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. on Sunday, the U.S. Central Command posted on social media.

The strikes followed Iran attacking a commercial ship on Saturday and claimed that the Strait of Hormuz had been shut.

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“At 5 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable.”

At 5 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 12, 2026

BREAKING: U.S. Central Command says it has launched another round of strikes against Iran, targeting its ability to threaten civilian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz under orders from President Trump. pic.twitter.com/0DQAaglhbI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 12, 2026

NEW!!! U.S. forces launch new strikes against Iran to protect shipping, CENTCOM says 👇 https://t.co/DoTDkRrXqi — Alex Raufoglu (@ralexdc) July 12, 2026





CENTCOM refuted fake news from Iran state media that claimed Iran had killed four U.S. service members in a strike in Kuwait.

🚫 CLAIM: Iranian propaganda claimed today that three American service members were killed in Kuwait by strikes from Iran. FALSE.



✅ TRUTH: There are zero reports of U.S. service member deaths or injuries in the region. All personnel are accounted for. pic.twitter.com/9RZCN7puWT — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 12, 2026

The relationship between the U.S. and Iran has deteriorated after Iran reportedly planned to assassinate Trump while he was in Turkey earlier this week.

In response, Trump said that “1000 Missiles" are aimed at Iran in case it assassinates him.

If that happened, Trump said that he gave orders to “completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran…”

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