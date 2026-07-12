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U.S. Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran to Protect Shipping in Strait of Hormuz

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 12, 2026 5:36 PM
U.S. Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran to Protect Shipping in Strait of Hormuz
AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File

The U.S. has launched fresh strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. on Sunday, the U.S. Central Command posted on social media. 

The strikes followed Iran attacking a commercial ship on Saturday and claimed that the Strait of Hormuz had been shut. 

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“At 5 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable.”


CENTCOM refuted fake news from Iran state media that claimed Iran had killed four U.S. service members in a strike in Kuwait. 

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

The relationship between the U.S. and Iran has deteriorated after Iran reportedly planned to assassinate Trump while he was in Turkey earlier this week. 

In response, Trump said that “1000 Missiles" are aimed at Iran in case it assassinates him. 

If that happened, Trump said that he gave orders to “completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran…” 

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