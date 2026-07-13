The US Struck Dozens of Targets in Iran As the Fight Over the Strait of Hormuz Continues to Escalate

United States Central Command completed a fourth round of strikes Sunday night against military targets in Iran and around the Strait of Hormuz, as the United States continued its retaliatory campaign against the globe’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. The strikes came in response to Tehran’s persistent efforts to assert control over the critical waterway.

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"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran, July 12, hitting dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international shipping flowing through the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM wrote on X. "CENTCOM forces struck Iranian military air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats using U.S. fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones, and one-way attack sea drones for the first time."

"The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade," CENTCOM added. "Iran does not control it. U.S. forces are postured and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available to commercial shipping despite Iran’s continued unwarranted aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations."

The strikes come less than a week after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces attacked three commercial vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz along undesignated routes. Despite signing a memorandum of understanding with the United States just weeks ago, a deal in which a primary condition of the ceasefire was the opening of the strait and guaranteed free access, Iran has continued to flex its muscles in the waterway.

To many observers, this signals that the Islamic regime has not been degraded as much as previously thought. These latest strikes only add weight to that assessment. Many of the targets hit Sunday night had already been struck during Operation Epic Fury, underscoring a familiar and troubling pattern: our enemies use ceasefires not to make peace, but to restock, rearm, and rebuild their strength.

Thankfully, President Trump has declared the MOU dead and refused to call off American retaliatory strikes. The situation has continued to escalate, with Iran launching pathetic attacks on U.S. forces in the region as well as further assaults on commercial vessels in the strait.

It remains unclear what the path forward looks like. But one thing is certain: negotiations are unlikely as they always were, to end the threat of the Iranian regime once and for all.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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