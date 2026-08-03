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The Wisconsin Governor's Race Is Now a Dead Heat

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 03, 2026 6:30 PM
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The Wisconsin Governor's Race Is Now a Dead Heat
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Things keep looking good for Wisconsin Republican Tom Tiffany, who is running to replace the retiring Democrat Gov. Tony Evers in this year's election. Polymarket now just said the race is a dead heat, with odds of Tiffany winning skyrocketing and odds of the Democrat sinking like a stone.

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While the Wisconsin primary isn't until next Tuesday, Francesca Hong has all but locked up the Democrat nomination, far outpacing Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who dropped out of and reentered the race in the hopes of thwarting Hong. That's proof Democrats themselves don't believe Hong can win, and who can blame them?

Hong is trying to moderate her positions now that the general election is on the horizon, but she's made it clear she's a card-carrying, dues-paying member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), and has been for the better part of a decade. The DSA wants to abolish prisons, abolish ICE, end the Senate and presidency, and turn us into a full-blown communist state.

Hong herself even said she wanted to abolish the Senate, then her campaign argued—with a straight face—that she never said such a thing. That tracks, considering Hong admitted in an interview to being diagnosed as bipolar herself.

That mental health history is pertinent to the race, because Wisconsin voters cannot trust a governor who may not be able to govern on a good day, let alone when there's a crisis.

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The Democrats let their Trump Derangement Syndrome cede the party to lunatics, and they're going to pay dearly for it.

She will not resign. She just campaigned in South Milwaukee with Ilhan Omar and Hasan Piker.

Hope the "big tent" was worth it.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SOCIALISM | WISCONSIN
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