The Wisconsin Governor's Race Is Now a Dead Heat

Things keep looking good for Wisconsin Republican Tom Tiffany, who is running to replace the retiring Democrat Gov. Tony Evers in this year's election. Polymarket now just said the race is a dead heat, with odds of Tiffany winning skyrocketing and odds of the Democrat sinking like a stone.

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JUST IN: The Wisconsin governor election has entered a dead heat — Polymarket pic.twitter.com/hhS4jAu4tw — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) August 3, 2026

While the Wisconsin primary isn't until next Tuesday, Francesca Hong has all but locked up the Democrat nomination, far outpacing Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who dropped out of and reentered the race in the hopes of thwarting Hong. That's proof Democrats themselves don't believe Hong can win, and who can blame them?

Hong is trying to moderate her positions now that the general election is on the horizon, but she's made it clear she's a card-carrying, dues-paying member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), and has been for the better part of a decade. The DSA wants to abolish prisons, abolish ICE, end the Senate and presidency, and turn us into a full-blown communist state.

Hong herself even said she wanted to abolish the Senate, then her campaign argued—with a straight face—that she never said such a thing. That tracks, considering Hong admitted in an interview to being diagnosed as bipolar herself.

That mental health history is pertinent to the race, because Wisconsin voters cannot trust a governor who may not be able to govern on a good day, let alone when there's a crisis.

Democrats are literally going fumble the midterm elections, lost redistricting war which will cost them the house, picking progressive/socialist candidates which cost them the senate and lose them governorship races lol. Trump had to be the luckiest president ever. — Christopher (@ChristopherIV99) August 3, 2026

The Democrats let their Trump Derangement Syndrome cede the party to lunatics, and they're going to pay dearly for it.

Any other dem would bet Tiffany hands down. Hong should resign. — Tiffany (@deepbluetiffane) August 3, 2026

She will not resign. She just campaigned in South Milwaukee with Ilhan Omar and Hasan Piker.

Hope the "big tent" was worth it.