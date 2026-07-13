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President Trump Confirms It Will Be Hell on Earth for Iran in the Coming Days

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 13, 2026 4:45 PM
President Trump Confirms It Will Be Hell on Earth for Iran in the Coming Days
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The game is over. The talks are over. It’s time to clean up the mess, or at least try to, because negotiations with what’s left of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards have been a total failure. It’s not shocking—these are terrorists. After weeks of messing around with whatever’s left of Iran’s government, Trump said enough, ordering new airstrikes, a complete blockade, and that the US will now charge tolls for passage through the Strait of Hormuz. 

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Today, during an interview with Salem Radio’s Hugh Hewitt, Trump said he would essentially rain hell down on Iran, adding we’re going to strike them hard tonight and tomorrow. When asked whether we know the locations of Iran’s new top leaders, Trump said we do, but he didn’t want to discuss the matter further. Speaking about the Iranian government, the president said aptly that "they're stone-cold crazy people."

This operation is going to be another extended air campaign, as Trump has informed Congress that a new war with Iran has begun (via Politico):

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DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

President Donald Trump formally notified lawmakers this weekend that the nation is once again at war with Iran, giving his administration another 60-day clock to use the military in the region without congressional approval.

In a letter to Congress dated July 10, obtained by POLITICO, Trump stated that the strikes that began on July 7 represent “military action consistent with my responsibility to protect Americans and United States’ interests both at home and abroad.”

The on-again, off-again war has proved very difficult for Trump to resolve, as the two nations wrestle over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital choke point for world energy supplies. Trump has fumed about an inability to strike a peace deal with Iran, while Republicans worry about being blamed for high gas prices ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump further ratcheted up military pressure against Iran on Monday, declaring that the U.S. will reimpose a blockade and will take over the strait, charging ships to transit the waterway.

The notification to lawmakers follows Trump’s declaration that the two-month ceasefire with Iran has officially ended. A truce, first declared in April, had been shaky from the start amid frequent attacks from both countries, though the Trump administration had repeatedly insisted that a full-on war hadn’t resumed.

U.S. Central Command officials have said that American military forces have struck more than 300 Iranian military targets in the last week, in retaliation for Tehran’s continued hostilities in the strait.

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Stay tuned for more coverage. 

Hell on Earth is coming for Tehran. 

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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