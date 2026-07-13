President Trump Confirms It Will Be Hell on Earth for Iran in the Coming Days

The game is over. The talks are over. It’s time to clean up the mess, or at least try to, because negotiations with what’s left of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards have been a total failure. It’s not shocking—these are terrorists. After weeks of messing around with whatever’s left of Iran’s government, Trump said enough, ordering new airstrikes, a complete blockade, and that the US will now charge tolls for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Today, during an interview with Salem Radio’s Hugh Hewitt, Trump said he would essentially rain hell down on Iran, adding we’re going to strike them hard tonight and tomorrow. When asked whether we know the locations of Iran’s new top leaders, Trump said we do, but he didn’t want to discuss the matter further. Speaking about the Iranian government, the president said aptly that "they're stone-cold crazy people."

#BREAKING: Trump says Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain nuke site could be hit with a “nice, big, fat shot right in the front door.” — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) July 13, 2026

TRUMP SAYS U.S. WILL HIT IRAN 'HARD' TONIGHT AND TOMORROW — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) July 13, 2026

TRUMP: We're going to hit Iran very hard tonight and we're going to hit them hard tomorrow, and there's not a damn thing they can do about it.pic.twitter.com/Q3UHeR09gZ — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) July 13, 2026

President Trump tells Hugh Hewitt in an interview that the US will strike Iran tonight and tomorrow “very hard” pic.twitter.com/loAormaC0R — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 13, 2026

BREAKING: President Trump says Iran will be hit hard tonight (Monday) and Tuesday.



The president made the comment in an interview with conservative political commentator ⁠Hugh ⁠Hewitt.@MattBarbet | https://t.co/vQTO7fOScm pic.twitter.com/Wy0zLJExCI — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 13, 2026

This operation is going to be another extended air campaign, as Trump has informed Congress that a new war with Iran has begun (via Politico):

President Trump on the MOU with Iran: "It was a test. We didn't know. Look, memorandums of understanding when you're dealing with sleaze bags don't mean much... it was sort of a test, and they weren't there. They didn't honor the test." pic.twitter.com/NptTshILjw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 13, 2026

President Donald Trump formally notified lawmakers this weekend that the nation is once again at war with Iran, giving his administration another 60-day clock to use the military in the region without congressional approval. In a letter to Congress dated July 10, obtained by POLITICO, Trump stated that the strikes that began on July 7 represent “military action consistent with my responsibility to protect Americans and United States’ interests both at home and abroad.” The on-again, off-again war has proved very difficult for Trump to resolve, as the two nations wrestle over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital choke point for world energy supplies. Trump has fumed about an inability to strike a peace deal with Iran, while Republicans worry about being blamed for high gas prices ahead of the midterm elections. Trump further ratcheted up military pressure against Iran on Monday, declaring that the U.S. will reimpose a blockade and will take over the strait, charging ships to transit the waterway. The notification to lawmakers follows Trump’s declaration that the two-month ceasefire with Iran has officially ended. A truce, first declared in April, had been shaky from the start amid frequent attacks from both countries, though the Trump administration had repeatedly insisted that a full-on war hadn’t resumed. U.S. Central Command officials have said that American military forces have struck more than 300 Iranian military targets in the last week, in retaliation for Tehran’s continued hostilities in the strait.

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Stay tuned for more coverage.

Hell on Earth is coming for Tehran.

Trump calls the Iranian regime "cuckoo": "These people are crazy […] To them, deals are made to be broken. They are extremely unreliable people — and, frankly, if they ever had a nuclear weapon, they'd use it within one day."pic.twitter.com/iXs87PW96G — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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