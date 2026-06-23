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Trump Reveals Why He Isn't Worried About Releasing Frozen Iranian Funds

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 23, 2026 10:00 AM
Trump Reveals Why He Isn't Worried About Releasing Frozen Iranian Funds
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump revealed on Monday that some of the money Iran will have unfrozen will make its way back to the United States, as the Trump administration's negotiating team secured an agreement over the weekend for Iran to purchase American agricultural products, including wheat, soybeans, and corn. 

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The move is intended to ensure the Iranian regime spends a portion of its unfrozen funds on commerce and feeding a starving populace, rather than rebuilding its military capabilities or advancing its nuclear program.

"If the sanctions go out, money is going to be put into this country," the president said during a press conference. "All that money is coming back in the form of purchases of food, which they desperately need. They have 91 million people. They can't feed them. So the money that we lift is going to go to our farmers, largely to our farmers."

"Can you ensure that the Iranians won't use profits from oil sales to rebuild their military?" a reporter asked. 

"Well, they're not supposed to be doing that, so we'll see. But they're supposed to use money to buy food for their people, because right now the people are very hungry and they're buying it exclusively from us," Trump said. "Corn, soybeans, should be a lot of money. I hope it's a lot of money."

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP ENERGY IRAN TRADE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

President Trump on Tuesday echoed the same sentiment in a post on Truth Social:

"The Money and/or Sanctions that the U.S. Treasury is releasing goes into escrow, controlled by the U.S.A., and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States, including Corn, Wheat, and Soybeans from our great American Farmers," the president wrote in part. "These are things that are desperately needed by Iran. This is a humanitarian crisis, and I feel it is necessary to help, NOW, before it is too late. Talks are going well! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Some concerns have been raised about the Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreed to and signed last week, particularly over provisions allowing frozen Iranian funds to be unfrozen. However, the Trump administration has said any release of those funds is contingent on Iran's good behavior and continued good-faith negotiations. And now it appears that those funds might directly benefit Americans.

Both the vice president and President Trump have sought to reassure Americans that continued negotiations are set to carry significant benefits for the U.S. economy, beyond simply ensuring the free flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. The president went on to say that more oil is currently moving through the Strait than ever before, fueling expectations of substantial relief in oil and gas prices across the country.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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