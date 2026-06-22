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Tipsheet

We Have an Update on the Iran Negotiations

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 22, 2026 10:30 AM
We Have an Update on the Iran Negotiations
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Vice President JD Vance revealed on Monday that negotiations with Iran in Switzerland are still ongoing, despite threats from the Iranian delegation that it would not continue talks until President Trump apologized for threatening military action against the country and its negotiators. 

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Vance said he told the Iranians they should expect some "trash talk" from President Trump if they were going to engage in the same behavior themselves. He went on to say that despite the public posturing, the Iranian delegation remained at the table and that both sides had made "great progress" toward a more lasting framework of peace.

"What we told the Iranians yesterday is when you guys engage in what us Millennials might call trash talk, you can't expect the president of the United States not to respond and not to correct the record," the vice president said. "So when they say things that aren't true, the president is going to respond to it. I'm going to respond to it. Americans are going to respond to it. When they make threats that aren't rooted in reality, they have to accept that the president of the United States is actually going to set the record straight. That's all that happened." 

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"So yes, there was a little bit of whining, but at the end of the day, the talks continued and we made great progress," he added.

The vice president also revealed that the negotiations have yielded significant progress so far, including an agreement to allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) into Iran to inspect its nuclear facilities.

The American negotiating team also reportedly secured a promise from Iran to use a portion of its unfrozen assets to purchase U.S. agricultural products.

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Even the Iranian delegation has reportedly acknowledged the meaningful progress has been made in the talks.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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