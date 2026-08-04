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Impeachment Resolution Against This Obama-Appointed Judge Has Been Filed. Here's Why.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 04, 2026 6:55 AM
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Impeachment Resolution Against This Obama-Appointed Judge Has Been Filed. Here's Why.
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

The answer is simple: we’re done with rogue lefty judges pretending they’re in charge of immigration enforcement. They’re not. The gavel doesn’t grant you God-like power. With these judges, it just places them lower in the hierarchy. It comes after an Obama-appointed judge is attempting to block the end of temporary protected status for Somalis (via Fox News):

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The federal judge who blocked the Trump administration from ending protections for Somalis in the U.S. is facing a new impeachment threat from President Donald Trump's allies in Congress.

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., has filed an impeachment resolution against Judge Allison Burroughs, a federal judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

Burroughs issued a stay on Friday temporarily blocking the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalis, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), amid an ongoing lawsuit by African Communities Together arguing the move was made based on racially discriminatory grounds.

Ogles' resolution, first obtained by Fox News Digital, accused Burroughs of having "defied the authority of both Federal law and the Supreme Court."

"There is no serious debate about what is going on in these cases—defiance, obstruction, and delay," DHS General Counsel James Percival posted on X on Friday.

The order came despite a Supreme Court ruling in June that significantly curbed lower courts' ability to block TPS decisions.

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You can’t do that, Ally. That’s a no-no. The people who actually understand law know this. 

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News Topics DHS | DONALD TRUMP | JUDGES | LAWSUIT
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