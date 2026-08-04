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What Does Francesca Hong Have Against Holidays?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 04, 2026 8:30 AM
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What Does Francesca Hong Have Against Holidays?
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

We already know Francesca Hong supports crazy policies. As a dues-paying, card-carrying member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Hong supports the group's platform, even if she lies about doing so on Fox News. That means the abolition of the Senate, the presidency, and the Supreme Court, as well as amnesty for all illegal aliens, the abolition of our borders and ICE, and the closure of prisons and the defunding of police. 

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But we also have to ask if Hong would cancel holidays, too, because she sure doesn't seem too keen on the major ones. 

In 2020, Hong called to cancel Thanksgiving. Not because of the COVID pandemic, but because the holiday celebrates "colonialism" (among other things). "Cancel Thanksgiving. Should have done this in 1621."

"Cancel Thanksgiving," Hong wrote. "Should have done this in 1621. If it takes a worldwide pandemic for us to realize we should stop celebrating colonialism and the original superspreader event that killed indegenous [sic] folx and women so be it."

Here's a link to the archived post.

In December 2019, Hong's work computer needed some help from IT. The tech changed the computer's background to Christmas trees and snow. Hong was triggered by this, too.

"I feel slightly attacked."

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Thank goodness.

Hong also hates Valentine's Day.

"As if we weren't invisible enough to those who don't recognize the emotional & physical labor of service work, the worst of humanity comes out from folks 'celebrating' on another day capitalism tells you how to show love," she wrote on X.

Hong isn't a fan of Halloween, either.

We bet she's a blast at parties.

There are some holidays Hong likes, however. Look how highly she speaks of and celebrates the commie holiday known as "May Day."

Her appearances included a "living wage" rally in Milwaukee, and an illegal immigration rally in both Milwaukee and Madison, followed by a rally in Janesville for "International Workers' Day."

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She cannot win the governor's race. Wisconsin cannot afford to have a governor who hates the holidays that give us time off and bring us together.

But that's what socialists do, of course. By attacking Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine's Day, and Halloween, she's trying to rip apart our cultural fabric so they can dismantle society and rebuild it into a world where we get off on May 1 instead of the last Thursday in November and December 25.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FOX NEWS | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | SOCIALISM
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