What Does Francesca Hong Have Against Holidays?

We already know Francesca Hong supports crazy policies. As a dues-paying, card-carrying member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Hong supports the group's platform, even if she lies about doing so on Fox News. That means the abolition of the Senate, the presidency, and the Supreme Court, as well as amnesty for all illegal aliens, the abolition of our borders and ICE, and the closure of prisons and the defunding of police.

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But we also have to ask if Hong would cancel holidays, too, because she sure doesn't seem too keen on the major ones.

In 2020, Hong called to cancel Thanksgiving. Not because of the COVID pandemic, but because the holiday celebrates "colonialism" (among other things). "Cancel Thanksgiving. Should have done this in 1621."



That's the resurfaced message from Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong as she closes in on the Democratic nomination.



Another old post also has critics talking after Hong said she was on the verge of… pic.twitter.com/RA92kL5jbM — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 1, 2026

"Cancel Thanksgiving," Hong wrote. "Should have done this in 1621. If it takes a worldwide pandemic for us to realize we should stop celebrating colonialism and the original superspreader event that killed indegenous [sic] folx and women so be it."

Here's a link to the archived post.

In December 2019, Hong's work computer needed some help from IT. The tech changed the computer's background to Christmas trees and snow. Hong was triggered by this, too.

IT bro who was working on "our" computer remotely changed the background theme to snow and Christmas trees. I feel slightly attacked... — Francesca Hong For Governor (@FrancescaHongWI) December 17, 2019

"I feel slightly attacked."

Just so everyone knows where I stand, I won’t cancel Christmas as governor either. https://t.co/uD49Gg4wfU — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) August 2, 2026

Thank goodness.

Hong also hates Valentine's Day.

I miss working in a restaurant every day...except on VDay.

As if we weren't invisible enough to those who don't recognize the emotional & physical labor of service work, the worst of humanity comes out from folks "celebrating" on another day capitalism tells you how to show love. — Francesca Hong For Governor (@FrancescaHongWI) February 14, 2022

"As if we weren't invisible enough to those who don't recognize the emotional & physical labor of service work, the worst of humanity comes out from folks 'celebrating' on another day capitalism tells you how to show love," she wrote on X.

Hong isn't a fan of Halloween, either.

I don't allow myself to work Halloween weekend or the day of. I would actually ask every single person in costume to leave. — Francesca Hong For Governor (@FrancescaHongWI) October 27, 2019

We bet she's a blast at parties.

There are some holidays Hong likes, however. Look how highly she speaks of and celebrates the commie holiday known as "May Day."

May Day is about worker power, and so is this campaign. Tomorrow, we're showing up alongside the people who are organizing to make better possible. See you out there! 🌹 ⁠ pic.twitter.com/UlK0G1hQl8 — Francesca Hong For Governor (@FrancescaHongWI) April 30, 2026

Her appearances included a "living wage" rally in Milwaukee, and an illegal immigration rally in both Milwaukee and Madison, followed by a rally in Janesville for "International Workers' Day."

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Scenes from May Day, 2026. 140 years after American workers risked everything for the 8-hour day, the fight for what workers deserve is still ours to carry. And we will. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/y8LwBDNwRq — Francesca Hong For Governor (@FrancescaHongWI) May 1, 2026

She cannot win the governor's race. Wisconsin cannot afford to have a governor who hates the holidays that give us time off and bring us together.

But that's what socialists do, of course. By attacking Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine's Day, and Halloween, she's trying to rip apart our cultural fabric so they can dismantle society and rebuild it into a world where we get off on May 1 instead of the last Thursday in November and December 25.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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