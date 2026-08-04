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Mamdani's Tenant Organizing Is Another Way to Seize Property, and It's Probably Illegal

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 04, 2026 7:30 AM
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Mamdani's Tenant Organizing Is Another Way to Seize Property, and It's Probably Illegal
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) not only want to abolish pretty much everything that makes America a sovereign nation, but they also want to abolish the things that make your life good, including property ownership. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's property advisor, Cea Weaver, is a big believer in seizing private property (except for her mom's swanky Tennessee mansion, that is). 

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But the DSA won't do this by passing a law that says private property is outlawed. Instead, they'll pass a bunch of other little laws that make it impossible to own property, and then use those laws as grounds to take your house or apartment building. That's part of the plan of his pied-a-terre tax, which not only doxxed a whole bunch of leftist New Yorkers but also mistakenly sent bills to those who shouldn't have gotten them. As we told you, the process to "prove" your New York house is your primary residence is difficult, and the website doesn't work. There's nothing—short of a massive lawsuit—to stop Mamdani and crew from using that law to steal your home and redistribute it to a leftist nonprofit or government agency.

He's also using "tenant organizing" to lay the groundwork for taking property from landlords. 

And he's getting ratioed into oblivion for it.

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You expected principles and consistency? From socialists?

This is also likely not legal.

"This is not public housing. It is private property. City agencies have regulatory oversight access, and health and safety personnel have emergency access. Paid city organizers have neither. There is no legal basis for granting city employees carte blanche access to private buildings.If tenants in a building want information on forming a tenant association and proactively reach out to the city, that is well within their rights. This is not that. The cute line that 'good owners have nothing to fear from tenant unions' obfuscates the reality that the city has frozen rents while doing nothing to lower costs on buildings that receive no subsidy to operate as affordable housing," the post reads.

The rent freeze is also part of the property seizure plan. When a landlord can't raise rents, he can't do updates. That gives the city grounds to move in and confiscate the property.

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This is also out of the Maoist playbook.

That's correct. During the Land Reform Movement (1946 to 1953), Mao and the communists worked to divide villages into classes (e.g., landlords, rich peasants, middle peasants, poor peasants, laborers). The classifications were often arbitrary. The poor and non-landowning peasants were mobilized into peasant associations and given authority to enact justice against other classes. This often took the form of "struggle sessions" or suku ("speak bitterness"), and those sessions often ended with executions, including beatings, shooting, strangling, or drowning. There was also torture. It's likely that millions were killed this way.

And the DSA is doing this again in New York City.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | NEW YORK | SOCIALISM | TAXES
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