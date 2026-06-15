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Tipsheet

President Trump: Ships Are Moving Through the Strait of Hormuz

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 15, 2026 10:00 AM
President Trump: Ships Are Moving Through the Strait of Hormuz
Morteza Akhoondi/Tasnim News Agency via AP

President Trump announced Monday that ships are once again passing through the Strait of Hormuz without being charged tolls or fired upon by Iranian military forces, following a peace deal reached between Iran and the United States on Sunday.

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"Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz," the president wrote on Truth Social. "They are going along the Southern 'Highway,' which is totally safe, secure, and pristine. There are other areas of travel, also!!!  President DJT."

The U.S.–Iran agreement, a 60-day memorandum of understanding, reopens the Strait of Hormuz, ends fighting on all fronts, lifts the American blockade, and requires Iran to abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Further talks are expected over plans for the United States to remove Iran's enriched uranium stockpile.

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"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," the president wrote on Truth Social, Sunday. "Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

The formal signing of the agreement is expected to take place on Friday in Switzerland.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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