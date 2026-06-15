President Trump: Ships Are Moving Through the Strait of Hormuz

President Trump announced Monday that ships are once again passing through the Strait of Hormuz without being charged tolls or fired upon by Iranian military forces, following a peace deal reached between Iran and the United States on Sunday.

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"Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz," the president wrote on Truth Social. "They are going along the Southern 'Highway,' which is totally safe, secure, and pristine. There are other areas of travel, also!!! President DJT."

🚨 BREAKING: SHIPS ARE SURGING through the Strait of Hormuz, President Trump confirms



Prepare for GAS to PLUNGE! 🔥



"Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz. They are going along the Southern “Highway,” which is totally safe, secure, and… pic.twitter.com/WW7Tw5nGWJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 15, 2026

The U.S.–Iran agreement, a 60-day memorandum of understanding, reopens the Strait of Hormuz, ends fighting on all fronts, lifts the American blockade, and requires Iran to abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Further talks are expected over plans for the United States to remove Iran's enriched uranium stockpile.

🚨 JUST IN: Iran did NOT GET what they wanted in President Trump's strong Iran deal — the US is NOT leaving the region, and Iran is getting $0 in unfrozen assets unless they comply



The Strait of Hormuz is set to OPEN fully on FRIDAY 👏🏻



"They wanted US forces to leave the Middle… pic.twitter.com/bmhXjXtXnJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 15, 2026

🚨BREAKING:



🇺🇸🇮🇷 VP Vance on the Iran deal:



• 2-step verification process with US enforcement over Iran’s nuclear program

• Strait of Hormuz already seeing more traffic and expected to remain toll-free long term

• “We hope to release text this week”

• “Certainly Israel… https://t.co/a5LICoYE2z pic.twitter.com/3MYkhuxQdn — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 15, 2026

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," the president wrote on Truth Social, Sunday. "Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

The formal signing of the agreement is expected to take place on Friday in Switzerland.

Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 14, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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