Aaron Rodgers Obliterated Anthony Fauci at Steelers Training Camp

He was coming in hot, and you could see the look on ESPN’s Pat McAfee’s face when Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared during this segment. McAfee asked about Rodgers’ decision to give it one more season, which led the future Hall of Famer to rip into Anthony Fauci.

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“I’m pleading the Fifth,” said Rodgers. He later mocked the man as a coward for getting a pardon and being unable to answer questions.

☢️STEELERS QB AARON RODGERS GOES NUCLEAR ON FAUCI☢️



"I'm gonna plead the 5th like that absolute coward Tony Fauci. You got a pardon & plead the 5th over 100 times. Are you kidding me? What are you scared of Tony? I thought you were the science?” pic.twitter.com/IDEtYhn9pw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 3, 2026

“Are you kidding me? What are you scared of, Tony? I thought you were the science," he added.

Rodgers later directed his criticism at ESPN, questioning how much airtime the network dedicated to his vaccination status, Taylor and Travis’s wedding—“did they do even a minute on Tony Fauci,” he asked. Rodgers wasn’t finished, as he also criticized the NFL beat writers who openly stated who they voted for as league MVP, prompting a shift in the program that brought Rodgers back to attacking Fauci.

He then mocked the former NIH head for writing diaries about how it feels good to be famous.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” added Rodgers.

What are you going to say about me now, as Rodgers noted that COVID’s origins have been solved, and he’s on better terms with his family?

Not the route The Pat McAfee Show wanted to go down, but that was a blast.

ESPN has no comment about Aaron Rodgers's comments on ESPN, about ESPN. https://t.co/2eg2hsMijh — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 3, 2026

RODGERS: “I don’t get to do this show as much as I would like to do.”



[McAfee can’t hold it together]



RODGERS: “So... when I get a chance to get after that GUTLESS organization you have to be connected with.”



MCAFEE: “Whoa! Jeez, Louise!”



CO-HOST: “What, the government?!”… pic.twitter.com/KExXYv3o72 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 4, 2026

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