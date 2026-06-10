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President Trump Just Revealed What the United States Is Doing With Seized Iranian Oil

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 10, 2026 1:30 PM
President Trump Just Revealed What the United States Is Doing With Seized Iranian Oil
The White House

President Trump told reporters on Wednesday that the United States is “taking” millions of barrels of oil from Iran amid a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and vessels. Details of the operation remain unclear, including how long it has been underway, but the president credited the move with contributing to a sharp drop in oil prices, which now stand at just above $82 per barrel.

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"You know, I can say it now, something you didn't know. Do you know we've been taking out millions of barrels of oil?" the president asked Wednesday. "Nobody knows it. You know who doesn't know about it? Iran, until right now. We took out, the other night, 22 ships, late at night, with no lights, because they don't have any radar, because we blasted the crap out of it. That's why oil is $85 a barrel."

"I mean, you take a look. Remember, when I did this, I said, look, we had the best economy we've ever had. And I said to my people, I had Scott, I had Howard, I had Pete, I had all of them. I had Todd in the room. I said, the one thing we have to do now, we had just hit the highest stock market in history. Highest 401(k)s in history. Everything was going well," Trump added. "And I said, I hate to do this to you guys, but Iran is going to have a nuclear weapon very soon. We have to go and attack. So, we hit them with the B-2 bombers, which took a lot of courage. It was totally successful. We buried it very hard to get. But now we had to make the second move."

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This comes as the United States has resumed strikes on Iran after an Iranian drone reportedly shot down an American Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. The pilots were rescued within two hours and were both unharmed. 

So far, the ongoing strikes have been described as “proportional” to the downing of the American aircraft, although the president revealed Wednesday morning that he is considering strikes against Iranian infrastructure, which he had previously taken off the table after Iran indicated it would negotiate in good faith. However, Iran has seemingly continued to delay progress in talks, and its window to reach a deal may now be officially closing.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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