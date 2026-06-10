A New Age of Warfare: Downed Apache Pilots Rescued By Sea Drone

The United States entered a new era of warfare on Monday with a first-of-its-kind rescue operation after Iranian forces reportedly shot down an Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. Not only were the pilots rescued within two hours of the aircraft going down, but they were also recovered by an unmanned surface vessel (USV), marking the first known use of an autonomous boat in a combat rescue mission.

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The USV rescued the pilots and transported them to a separate location on the water, where they were picked up by a manned helicopter and flown to safety.

According to the Washington Post’s @DanLamothe, the U.S. Navy drone that aided in the rescue of two U.S. Apache helicopter crew members was a Saronic Technologies Corsair unmanned surface vessel (USV). First deployed in the U.S. Central Command AOR in March of this year, the USV… pic.twitter.com/WDE3QF45eA — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 9, 2026

🚨 Historic First-of-Its-Kind Rescue by U.S. Military



After an Iranian drone shot down a U.S. Apache helicopter, two American pilots were rescued in a groundbreaking operation using an unmanned surface vessel (sea drone).



The drone successfully picked up the pilots and moved… pic.twitter.com/V0WTc6vFLz — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 10, 2026

The USV is a product of Saronic Technologies, a Texas-based company. The autonomous vehicle was first deployed by U.S. Central Command in March of 2026.

More here: The drone used was a 24-foot Navy Corsair made by Saronic Technologies, said Navy Capt. Tim Hawkins, a Central Command spokesman.



The crew were picked up by the vessel, taken to a second location on the water, and then hoisted up into a helicopter.



The Corsair was… https://t.co/phPk0NEWg3 — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) June 9, 2026

This comes after an American Apache helicopter was struck by an Iranian drone on Monday in a direct violation of the standing ceasefire. President Trump vowed retaliation, and the United States has been carrying out "proportional" self-defense strikes.

"I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz," the president wrote on Truth Social, Tuesday. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

🚨 JUST IN: POWER PLANT AND BRIDGE DAY IS BACK ON THE TABLE — President Trump



"Trump told me that he is getting close to ordering new strikes against Iranian power plants and bridges. Because he says the Iranians are tapping the United States along when it comes to the… pic.twitter.com/TcnE3jeg50 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 10, 2026

On Wednesday, the president signaled that the retaliatory strikes could escalate against Iran, as the two sides have failed to reach a deal.

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"Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore - They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!!" Trump wrote Wednesday morning. "They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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