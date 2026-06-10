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Tipsheet

A New Age of Warfare: Downed Apache Pilots Rescued By Sea Drone

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 10, 2026 10:30 AM
A New Age of Warfare: Downed Apache Pilots Rescued By Sea Drone
U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff, Operation Resolute Support via AP

The United States entered a new era of warfare on Monday with a first-of-its-kind rescue operation after Iranian forces reportedly shot down an Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. Not only were the pilots rescued within two hours of the aircraft going down, but they were also recovered by an unmanned surface vessel (USV), marking the first known use of an autonomous boat in a combat rescue mission.

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The USV rescued the pilots and transported them to a separate location on the water, where they were picked up by a manned helicopter and flown to safety.

The USV is a product of Saronic Technologies, a Texas-based company. The autonomous vehicle was first deployed by U.S. Central Command in March of 2026.

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

This comes after an American Apache helicopter was struck by an Iranian drone on Monday in a direct violation of the standing ceasefire. President Trump vowed retaliation, and the United States has been carrying out "proportional" self-defense strikes.

"I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz," the president wrote on Truth Social, Tuesday. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

On Wednesday, the president signaled that the retaliatory strikes could escalate against Iran, as the two sides have failed to reach a deal.

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"Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore - They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!!" Trump wrote Wednesday morning. "They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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