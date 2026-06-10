'They Will Have to Pay the Price': Trump Just Put Iran on Notice

President Donald Trump said he is “close” to ordering more airstrikes targeting Iran’s power plants and bridges, a threat he made earlier this year before the two sides came to a ceasefire agreement.

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This comes after the Iranian regime shot down a U.S. Apache helicopter in the region.

Fox News’ Trey Yingst during a Tuesday broadcast said Trump told him “that he is getting close to ordering new strikes against Iranian power plants and bridges because he says the Iranians are tapping the United States along when it comes to the negotiating process.”

Yingst continued, “He says the bully of the Middle East is dead.”

When asked about a possible retaliation against Iran after it fired missiles targeting U.S. forces in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, “The president said they had a chance to sign a deal and survive, indicating again that he may order new strikes against the Iranian regime in response to their dragging their feet at the negotiating table.”

In a Wednesday post on Truth Social, the president said “Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess” and that “Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore - They have been completely defeated.”

“They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!” Trump concluded.

BREAKING: Iran has 'taken too long to negotiate a deal,' 'will have to pay the price,' Trump writes on Truth Social pic.twitter.com/uP6pBuqDcm — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 10, 2026

A U.S. Army Apache attack helicopter was shot down near the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman on Monday as it patrolled the waterway. The U.S. military determined that an Iranian drone hit the aircraft and caused it to crash, but it was not clear whether it was intentional.

The two pilots were rescued about two hours later and had not been harmed. President Trump responded by blaming the Iranian regime for shooting down the helicopter and vowed the that United States would respond in kind.

Iran shot down a U.S. Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz—both pilots rescued after two hours by a Navy surface drone.



"The United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack," said President Trump.



Iran's FM told foreign forces in the region to leave.



Peace… — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) June 10, 2026

Prior to the attack, Trump indicated on Tuesday that Washington and Tehran were in the “final throes of what will be a very, very good deal” that negotiators might finalize in the next “two to three days.” The deal was meant to reopen the Strait of Hormuz while halting Iran’s nuclear program.

However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tehran would have to reassess the negotiations in light of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.