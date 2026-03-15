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Tipsheet

Energy Secretary Chris Wright Says U.S. Acting to Offset Temporary Oil Price Spike Amid Iran Conflict

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 15, 2026 4:00 PM
Energy Secretary Chris Wright Says U.S. Acting to Offset Temporary Oil Price Spike Amid Iran Conflict
AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that the nation is working to mitigate a temporary increase in the price of oil.

The nation has sent warships to protect oil tankers traveling through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran threatened to attack those ships. 

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The International Energy Industry has released 400 million barrels of emergency oil reserve to mitigate oil disruptions from the Iran conflict. 

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DONALD TRUMP ENERGY IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY WHITE HOUSE

President Donald Trump announced this weekend that the U.S. Navy will deploy warships to the Strait of Hormuz to protect the flow of oil. Trump said that other countries will also send warships. 

The U.S. "obliterated every" military target on the Iranian island of Kharg but left the oil infrastructure as a bargaining chip in case Iran attacks oil tankers traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said on Friday. 

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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