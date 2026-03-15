Energy Secretary Chris Wright Says U.S. Acting to Offset Temporary Oil Price Spike Amid Iran Conflict

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that the nation is working to mitigate a temporary increase in the price of oil.

The nation has sent warships to protect oil tankers traveling through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran threatened to attack those ships.

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Why Chuck Schumer undermines the credibility of the United States military is just offensive to me as a patriotic American. pic.twitter.com/v5UzJeUBbN — Secretary Chris Wright (@SecretaryWright) March 15, 2026

The International Energy Industry has released 400 million barrels of emergency oil reserve to mitigate oil disruptions from the Iran conflict.

Right now, the world is experiencing temporary energy supply disruptions. But this administration remains focused on American consumers and businesses while carrying out this critical mission to end Iran’s ability to threaten Americans, its neighbors, and global energy markets.… https://t.co/kxy63uXaGC — Secretary Chris Wright (@SecretaryWright) March 13, 2026

.@SecretaryWright: The broader Trump agenda of having America become the dominant producer of oil and natural gas in the world and continuing to grow our capacity prepared the United States to meet this moment. pic.twitter.com/e2TQkBUXH0 — U.S. Department of Energy (@ENERGY) March 15, 2026

.@SecretaryWright: We have taken many, many actions to mitigate the temporary oil price rise, like the coordinated release of 400M barrels of oil and new oil production coming on in California (that California has fought foolishly to prevent). pic.twitter.com/QQp5zCBEhC — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 15, 2026

Energy security 🤝 national security



President Trump’s energy dominance agenda is shielding the U.S. from dependence on foreign energy and Iranian disruptions. pic.twitter.com/5qXOLE7CSW — U.S. Department of Energy (@ENERGY) March 14, 2026

.@SecretaryWright: "Prices today are still far below what they were in the Biden Administration, where they were begging, bartering, and bribing Iran to behave better." pic.twitter.com/Cil0oXSqBT — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 15, 2026

President Donald Trump announced this weekend that the U.S. Navy will deploy warships to the Strait of Hormuz to protect the flow of oil. Trump said that other countries will also send warships.

The U.S. "obliterated every" military target on the Iranian island of Kharg but left the oil infrastructure as a bargaining chip in case Iran attacks oil tankers traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said on Friday.

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island... Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we… pic.twitter.com/2iEzCOyA3P — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 13, 2026

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Kharg Island is the primary Iranian #oil export port. A majority of the oil it sells - mostly to China - is loaded on Kharg.



By wiping out the weapons installations on the island it would make it *theoretically* easier for military action directly on the island, which sits… https://t.co/Ul7bS9EN6u — Brian Sullivan (@SullyCNBC) March 14, 2026





"One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!" - President DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/8XzG2aTmQT — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 14, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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