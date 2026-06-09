Iran Responds to Trump's Vow for Military Action After Army Helicopter Shot Down

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that the “foreign forces” should exit the Strait of Hormuz after President Donald Trump said that the country is responsible for shooting down an Army helicopter in the region on Monday.

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“Iran prefers the language of diplomacy. However, as our Brave Warriors have shown to the world, we know how to speak other languages too,” the minister said in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday.

Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire.



To reduce risk, best solution is for them to leave.



We prefer language of diplomacy but speak other languages too. pic.twitter.com/5DDgHAscBj — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 9, 2026

Araghchi also said that the strait is “NOT international waters but shared between Iran and Oman.” He took a direct jab at the United States, saying the Strait is “thousands of miles away” from American soil.

“Our Powerful Armed Forces are on constant alert for any violation of Iran's airspace, land or waters. Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire,” he said.

“To reduce risk, the best solution is for foreign forces to exit, as soon as possible, an environment which will never be hospitable to a hostile presence,” the minister continued.

Trump said that the U.S. would be taking military action against the country over the incident, which resulted in two pilots being successfully rescued alive, Townhall previously reported.

“I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump posted to Truth Social earlier Tuesday.

“There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the president continued.

The president has been aiming for a deal with Iran, which he emphasized after the Islamic Republic struck Israel in recent days.