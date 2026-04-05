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WE GOT HIM: Missing F-15 Crew Member Who Got Shot Down Over Iran Has Been Rescued

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 05, 2026 12:30 AM
WE GOT HIM: Missing F-15 Crew Member Who Got Shot Down Over Iran Has Been Rescued
X/@CENTCOM

[UPDATES BELOW]

They’re going to make a movie about this rescue. An F-15 fighter jet was shot down over Iranian airspace on Good Friday. One pilot was recovered, but the other was missing. A massive search-and-rescue operation commenced, leading to another aircraft, an A-10 Warthog, taking fire and ditching in the Persian Gulf. That pilot was safely rescued.  

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There’s been a flood of conflicting reports about the operation, from extended gun battles between American and Iranian forces to Al-Jazeera, of all outlets, getting the scoop on the successful rescue of the second F-15 crew member, although they later clarified that American personnel were still in danger. It took more than a day to finally locate the weapons systems officer. President Trump posted on social media about the successful rescue mission and said no American warfighters would be left behind. The New York Times quoted a senior military official calling this rescue one of the most dangerous and complex in the history of US special forces operations. 

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The Wall Street Journal has more:

U.S. forces rescued an American aviator trapped in Iran in a daring mission early Sunday morning, according to two U.S. officials. The crew member had been stuck in Iran for more than 24 hours. A specialized commando force extracted the crew member with the help of air cover, one of the officials said. 

All forces involved in the rescue are safely out of Iranian airspace, according to the officials. The aviator, who has not yet been identified, was one of two aircrew flying in an F-15E Strike Eagle when it was shot down by Iranian forces on Friday. 

A U.S. military team rescued the other crew member on Friday and that person is now safe. The rescue comes less than two days before President Trump’s deadline for Iran to negotiate a deal with the United States or open the Strait of Hormuz. 

From CBS News:

The downing of the F-15E fighter jet marks the first time a U.S. fighter jet has been shot down in combat in over 20 years, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Houston Cantwell, a former F-16 fighter pilot, told The Associated Press. 

At least four U.S. fighter jets have been shot down since the Iran war began on Feb. 28, but three of those were in a friendly-fire incident, the Pentagon said. On March 1, three American F-15s were "mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses," U.S. Central Command said at the time, and there were no casualties from that incident.  

CBS News national security analyst Aaron MacLean on Friday provided insight on how the search and rescue operation for the missing F-15E crew member might play out, explaining the U.S. military uses highly trained forces known as Air Force Pararescuemen who are "dedicated" for such missions.

The missing crew member would have had first-aid gear and "training in how to administer self-care in case they're injured," MacLean explained, and would be equipped with communications gear to "let their chain of command know that they are OK, and ideally participate in their own rescue."

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Iranian state media offered a cash reward for whoever captured the second aviator.

NYT with more details about the commando raid: 

Finding the downed airman, who had been hiding with little more than a pistol as defense, had been the U.S. military’s highest priority over the last 48 hours.

The mission to save the crew member employed hundreds of special forces troops, dozens of U.S. warplanes, helicopters, and cyber, space and other intelligence capabilities. 

U.S. attack aircraft dropped bombs and opened fire on Iranian convoys to keep them away from the area where the airman was hiding. As U.S. forces converged on the downed airman, a firefight erupted, two former senior military officials briefed on the operation said. 

The airman was equipped with a beacon and a secure communication device for coordinating with forces mounting the rescue. 

A senior U.S. military official described the mission to rescue the airman as one of the most challenging and complex in the history of U.S. special operations. 

In a final twist after the weapons officer was rescued, two transport planes that would carry the commandos and the airmen to safety got stuck at a remote base in Iran. Commanders decided to fly in three new planes to extract all the U.S. military personnel and the airmen, and they blew up the two disabled planes rather than have them fall into Iranian hands. 

The F-15E fighter jet was shot down in a region of Iran where there is significant opposition to the Iranian government As a result, the airman may have been able to rely on locals for shelter and assistance. 

The crash also drew the attention of Iranian military forces, who were reported to have been scouring the area. The Iranian government asked locals for help finding the downed airman, and had offered a reward for the airman’s capture. 

The C.I.A. often also plays a role in making contact with civilians willing to help vulnerable troops stay alive, a process known as “unconventional assisted recovery.”

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CIA executed a misinformation campaign to confuse the Iranians:

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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