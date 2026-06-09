Spencer Pratt Loses His Bid for Los Angeles Mayor

Spencer Pratt has officially lost his bid for Los Angeles mayor, being pushed out in the primary by progressive city councilwoman and self-described Democratic Socialist, Nithya Raman.

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Although Pratt led Raman by nearly 40,000 votes last week, Raman gained an additional 43,000 votes over the weekend and continued to expand her lead this week. As of Tuesday, Raman held 28.5 percent of the vote, while Pratt trailed with 25.8 percent, according to data from The New York Times. The two are separated by roughly 22,000 votes.

"I’m incredibly honored that voters have given us the opportunity to advance to the general election for Mayor of Los Angeles," Raman wrote on X, Monday night. "To the thousands of supporters who knocked doors, made calls, sent texts, donated, and opened their homes for events across the city, and to everyone else who made this moment possible: thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

"Now our fight for a healthier, safer, more affordable, and more joyful Los Angeles continues. For too long, City Hall has prioritized giving political advantage to powerful interests that fund elections. Meanwhile, working people pay the price in higher rents, depleted services, and a city that has stopped working for them."

"If you’re as frustrated by the broken status quo as I am, I hope you’ll join our movement to build a city that works for everyone," she added.

I’m incredibly honored that voters have given us the opportunity to advance to the general election for Mayor of Los Angeles.



To the thousands of supporters who knocked doors, made calls, sent texts, donated, and opened their homes for events across the city, and to everyone… — Nithya Raman (@nithyavraman) June 9, 2026

Her statement comes after just a week ago, she tearfully thanked her supporters for their work as Pratt appeared to be leading the city councilwoman by a significant margin.

Los Angeles may soon get its own version of Zohran Mamdani, as Raman currently holds the edge over incumbent Karen Bass in a general election matchup. Raman is backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and has advanced some of the city’s most controversial policy proposals, including floating a ban on backyard barbecues as part of the state’s fire-prevention efforts, questioning the need to move homeless encampments away from schools, and pushing homelessness policies that emphasize treatment-based approaches even as the city’s homeless population continues to grow.

Spencer Pratt ran one of the most dominant campaigns by a Republican in recent history, wielding the city itself as a campaign ad with a simple message: If you want change, vote for it.

This might be the most brilliant campaign ad to ever exist pic.twitter.com/maNad0oDJR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 25, 2026

His platform was built around a simple principle: cleaning up Los Angeles through what he described as common-sense policies, cracking down on crime, requiring the homeless to seek treatment or face consequences, and restoring order to the city’s streets. His only goal was to ensure that mothers felt safe walking with their children in Los Angeles, something its Democrat leadership is unable to provide.

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And yet it appears that the city's voters are content to continue down the same path, backing the policies that have fueled the decline of one of America's most iconic cities.

Pratt had the right message, the right campaign, and a strong rapport with voters, but change can only come if Angelenos want it. Whether the city will eventually reverse course remains an open question. For now, Los Angeles appears poised to continue its decline under Democratic leadership, much as New York City has.

Pratt has yet to comment on his defeat in the race.

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