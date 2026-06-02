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Spencer Pratt Has a Final Reminder For LA Voters Ahead of Tuesday's Primary

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 02, 2026 5:15 PM
Spencer Pratt Has a Final Reminder For LA Voters Ahead of Tuesday's Primary
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Spencer Pratt offered a final reminder to Los Angeles voters that he is running for mayor to challenge what he describes as the city's Democratic political machine and to give a voice to residents who feel they have been ignored while leaders such as Karen Bass and other progressive officials have, in his view, contributed to the city's decline. 

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He even addressed questions about his qualifications, arguing that his experience comes from living through the consequences of the city's detrimental policies firsthand. In other words, political experience is less important than understanding the problems and having the willingness to fix them. As is true throughout the entire race, Pratt's proposed reforms are nothing more than common-sense solutions, as he made clear that it does not take a political expert to support measures such as reducing homelessness, cracking down on crime, and eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse in government.

"People will be like, what's your experience? I'm a fighter for the truth now, because you burned my f**king life down, my house, my parents' house down, all my neighbors. The Spencer, these people think they know, is not who they know," Pratt said. "January 7th made a new version of me, and I just want to be the mayor that fights for communities."

"And all the communities I go to, I hear the same thing. No matter, you know, people go, he's only here. I'm everywhere. A lot of communities don't want to post because of retaliation, because they're scared, their city council member who already is not listening to them, or the mayor's like...Retaliation in the city of LA in politics, and it's for real. It's like when the fire chief told the truth, she got fired. They really come after people."

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CRIME HOMELESSNESS LOS ANGELES

"So what they keep telling me is what they say, the city council members ignore them. The mayor ignores them. To be a successful mayor, I just need to be the voice of these people," he said. "Because if I get elected, it's the people that put me in. I went against the full machine, and that's my whole duty, is to be like, I'm going to be out here in these streets with the people."

This comes as the Los Angeles mayoral primary is set to take place today, with incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and Spencer Pratt expected to advance to the general election in November. Bass has yet to present a platform that clearly addresses many of Pratt’s criticisms, and that may be beginning to show in the race, with some polls indicating Pratt holds a narrow lead

It remains to be seen whether Angelenos will elect a Republican mayor, but Pratt appears to have mounted one of the party’s strongest mayoral bids in the city in years.

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