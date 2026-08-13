The Doomers Can’t Deny Trump’s Big Wins

No, everything isn’t perfect, and we patriots should keep demanding more and more from the Trump 47 administration. Keep the pressure on. Keep the heat on. Don’t let anyone in Washington think that we’re just ready to settle. But on the other hand, don’t spaz out like a teenage girl whose parents just read her diary about what President Donald Trump has accomplished so far. Yeah, there have been disappointments. Here’s a flash: there are disappointments in life. You can’t always get what you want, but this administration tried really hard, and we might just get what we need.

Advertisement

Let’s review some of the typical complaints from Team All-Is-Lost. The war in Iran hasn’t yet been conclusively won. Millions upon millions of illegal aliens are still in the United States. We’re paying fat slobs to sit on their butts and gobble down Doritos that our welfare dollars pay for. Republicans are weak and soft, and haven’t passed the SAVE Act. Trust-fund communists are taking over the Democrat Party. The economy under Trump 47 hasn’t yet matched the economy under Trump 45. The budget is still out of control. Bureaucrats keep interfering in our agenda. Judges keep getting in the way of progress. Democrats keep getting in the way of progress. Progressives keep getting in the way of progress.

So, we should whine and cry, right? After all, what has Trump accomplished?

A lot. I don’t need a column for that. I need a book.

Let’s look at the border. It’s closed. The argument isn’t over how many thousands of Third World invaders we let in every day. The argument is now about the walls we are actually building — they’re really mad that we’re going to put up barriers in a national park instead of letting thousands of invaders trash it as they traipse through it. We have net-zero immigration right now. More foreigners are leaving than coming in. Think about that. Back in 2024, it was inconceivable that we would be where we are. Yet here we are. The biggest problem America faced has been solved, at least until America is stupid enough to elect a Democrat again. If Trump did nothing else during the last two years, this would be enough to make him a success.

And he’s done a hell of a lot more just on immigration. He unleashed ICE to toss hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens out, and the boot-out rate is increasing. We’re putting the temporary back in “Temporary Protected Status.” We’re banning immigration from many garbage countries and putting limits on H-1B visas. We’ve got the asylum adjudication machine up and moving — no more six years to your hearing date and no more soft-touch judges who grant asylum to anyone with a sob story. ICE is only going to get bigger. The invaders who will only leave the hard way are going to get their wish, and as the administration tightens the rules on giving free stuff to invaders who shouldn’t be here, more of them are going to pick up and leave. We’ve already seen the results. Foreigner job numbers have dropped, but American jobs have risen. Crime is down. Hell, even traffic is better in LA.

Let’s look at the federal government’s pinko feeding trough. We used to have USAID funding transgender mime troupes in Bolivia. We’ve defunded that crap, and a ton of leftist NGOs, as a result. Look at the map. Latin America is turning red because American money isn’t going to fund leftist parties. You could hear about it on NPR, but we’ve stopped giving them government money. Trump didn’t cut everything he wanted to cut, but he cut a lot. Who the hell did that before?

On the economy, yeah, gas prices have gone up because we’ve got to deal with the world as it is. But last month, inflation dropped — again. Take a look at your retirement accounts. They’ve gone up, up, up. Unless you’re a borderline mental defective, you understand that we’re not going to enter into a deflationary cycle. The way we’re going to have to deal with affordability is by growing wages, and that’s going to take time. Sorry, the good-economy wand is broken, but the good economy is still coming. Trump has cut taxes, including the kind that hit working people hardest. If Kamala Harris were here, we’d all be holding our gruel bowls begging “More, please.”

Advertisement

Sure, there’s a giant problem with healthcare. You know healthcare — it was called “Obamacare” until the people who created Obamacare realized how much Obamacare sucked. Do we have a solution yet? No, thanks to weak Republicans who refused to repeal it. But Trump’s doing something hugely important — preventing the single-payer socialized-medicine nightmare. The only people bummed about this are the people who think that medicine should be run by the same people who run the DMV.

How about Iran? I know, Trump promised no more forever wars. Well, Iran is about ending a forever war — one those 7th-century savages declared against us about 50 years ago. Oh no, they fought back. Pathetically, and tactically ineffectively, but yeah, they shot at us. They’ve actually killed a few of us. That’s why it’s called a “war.” But the United States has completely dominated the fight, and only idiots think that the Strait of Hormuz is somehow checkmated because a bunch of Iranians are saying so on X while millions of barrels of oil flow through every day. Yeah, finishing the job is hard, and it’s taking longer than our impatient society wants, but it will remove a huge strategic opponent from the board. Go short on the mullahs, if you’re smart — Trump’s going to finish this, and them.

Oh, and the Trump administration is still hunting down and eliminating scores of other terrorists. We have re-introduced something that has been missing on the part of our enemies for far too long — fear.

Advertisement

Let’s review some other wins. DEI is dead in the whole United States government. Trump’s defunding and banning gender mutilation. The U.S. military is back, not only putting up wins on the scoreboard, but posting record recruiting numbers after getting rid of the curse of DEI. We haven’t got the SAVE Act yet, but we’ve got Trump promulgating orders to curb some of the most blatant mail-in ballot abuses. We’re gutting regulations on everything from guns to mining to drilling and beyond.

Yeah, we’re getting resistance in the courts. Resistance doesn’t mean you’re losing. In this case, it means we’re winning. When some communist judge from the Eastern District of the Soviet Union decides that Trump’s not allowed to be president because of reasons and racism, and the DOJ appeals, the Trump administration wins about 95 percent of the time. Hell, the only time it lost, birthright citizenship, it still came out 5–4, which is closer than anyone with any glancing familiarity with the law ever imagined, and set the stage for new executive orders that will limit birth tourism.

We could go on and on. We could talk about the superstars that Trump’s brought aboard, from JD Vance to Marco Rubio, from Scott Bessent to Pete Hegseth. We could talk about tons of things that are driving the Left crazy, like beautifying Washington, D.C., and cutting crime. The persecuted patriots of J6 have been pardoned, as have the grandmas jailed for praying in abortion clinics. The FBI is no longer trying to frame the Commander-in-Chief and lock up moms who dared to raise their concerns at school board meetings.

Advertisement

We should be talking about these wins. Donald Trump should be talking about them, and when he holds his convention next month, I expect he will. That’s the real story: not the whining about the things we haven’t done yet, but about celebrating the things we have.

That’s why the blackpillers are so annoying. To be a doomer, you have to ignore the great things we have achieved. That’s ridiculous and unreasonable. Now, no one is saying that we can’t complain about mistakes and missteps. It’s saying that you have to understand that every human endeavor, especially something as complex and unwieldy as reversing course on the entire United States government, is going to have its share of mistakes and missteps. Adults understand that, and they don’t wet themselves every time some things don’t go their way.

Newsflash — some things are not going to go your way. Everything isn’t going to be fixed tomorrow. That doesn’t mean don’t complain — you should be complaining because that keeps the pressure on. Complain that we haven’t thrown out enough illegals, complain that we haven’t locked up enough criminals, complain that we haven’t killed enough Third World savages who threaten America. But don’t undermine the morale of our side by dwelling on what hasn’t been done yet to the exclusion of all the many things that Trump 47 has done so far.

Be dissatisfied with Donald Trump if you want. Think that he could be doing more. Again, keep the pressure on. Yeah, there are lots of problems and lots of things to do. Welcome to the world. Here’s another newsflash: everything is never going to get fixed. You’re not going to get to that shining city on the hill until they plant you six feet under.

Advertisement

But understand that life is about choices. We face a stark one. It is the Trump administration, with all its imperfections, versus a potential DSA communist regime that’s going to take your guns, take your liberty, and take your son’s genitals if he looks sideways at a Barbie doll. We had that choice in 2024, and we made the right one. We need to keep making it in 2026 and 2028. We have a long way to go, but dammit, don’t ever think we haven’t come a long way already.

🛳️ Ahoy, join me on the conservative Gulf of America Cruise that isn’t just a bunch of obsolete losers guzzling Zima on the Lido Deck! Larry O’Connor, Scott Jennings, and I are sailing the Caribbean this November on an epic voyage of discovery and owning the libs. All aboard this Salem/Townhall event! Sign up now; we're about to sell out!

BIG NEWS! Kurt’s next action-packed conservative novel, “American Warlord,” is out for presale now! Read Kurt’s Kelly Turnbull/People’s Republic series, including the latest "Panama Red," and follow Kurt on X @KurtSchlichter!

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.