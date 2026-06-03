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Nithya Raman Breaks Down In Tears As She Falls Behind in Los Angeles Mayoral Race

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 03, 2026 2:30 PM
Nithya Raman Breaks Down In Tears As She Falls Behind in Los Angeles Mayoral Race
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Los Angeles City Councilwoman and self-proclaimed Democratic socialist Nithya Raman, a top candidate in L.A.’s mayoral race, broke down in tears Tuesday night as she quickly fell behind. Although the only confirmed candidate advancing to the general election in November is incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, polling is not looking good for Raman, as Republican Spencer Pratt has continued to extend his lead over her.

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"I've been a candidate for something as long as you can remember, and you've had to live through it with me, and you've been so patient through all of it. Thank you," Raman said through tears on Tuesday. "I hope you know that everything every person in this room is fighting for in this campaign has been about building a city that's worthy of you and every child in this city."

So far, Bass has maintained the lead in the city’s primary election, garnering around 35 percent of the vote, while Pratt remains close behind at about 30 percent, according to Associated Press data. Raman has fallen behind both, sitting at around 22 percent, even though just months ago she was considered the favorite to win the election, polling around 60 percent support. 

Many progressives were hoping that Raman could pull off a similar election upset to Zohran Mamdani's victory in New York City, although thankfully that didn't happen.

Raman was an easy target for Pratt leading up to the primary, as she positioned herself further to the left than Mayor Bass. While Bass’s policies have driven the decline of one of America's most iconic cities, Raman stood to push it further in that direction. Pratt effectively emphasized what a city under Raman would look like, making that contrast central to his campaign message.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES POLLING SPENCER PRATT

Just over 60 percent of the votes have been counted in Los Angeles as of Wednesday morning, as Pratt is expected to advance to the general election alongside Karen Bass.

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