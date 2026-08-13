Oh, Here's Another Criminal Illegal That Roy Cooper Let Gallivant Around His State

Is there any illegal alien Roy Cooper wouldn’t have allowed to gallivant freely across his state when he was governor of North Carolina? On this issue, he was outright garbage, allowing criminal aliens to roam freely and inflict mayhem and death on the population of the Tar Heel State. Why? He got money from anti-ICE groups. And in a state that’s tight politically, virtually right down the line on ideology and party affiliation, and where races aren’t truly decided until about two weeks before Election Day, you need all the help you can get. The difference is that these groups are loaded with crackpot leftists.

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Cooper was a solid pick for Democrats given his popularity, but it’s taken a hit as these stories about his reckless immigration and public safety record emerge. The person of the week that Cooper let commit a campaign of mayhem is named Matias Gonzalez Garcia.

🚨ROY COOPER'S WORST OF THE WORST WEDNESDAY



Meet Matias Gonzalez Garcia, a criminal illegal from Mexico who was arrested for assault in Lillington, North Carolina.



Thanks to Roy Cooper turning North Carolina into a sanctuary state, Garcia was never turned over to ICE and… pic.twitter.com/UOQtFPL4pY — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) August 12, 2026

Meet Matias Gonzalez Garcia, a criminal illegal from Mexico who was arrested for assault in Lillington, North Carolina. Thanks to Roy Cooper turning North Carolina into a sanctuary state, Garcia was never turned over to ICE and allowed to wreak havoc in North Carolina. Garcia was previously arrested for carrying a concealed gun, violating probation, assaulting a government employee, and resisting a public officer. Thankfully, ICE arrested Garcia and took him off the streets. Roy Cooper protected violent criminal illegals like this from deportation. His pro-crime, sanctuary city policies have no place in North Carolina.

"Roy Cooper lets violent felons out of prison and protects scumbag criminal illegal aliens like Garcia from deportation," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia. “Cooper is weak, woke, and a vessel for the socialists taking over the Democrat Party.”

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