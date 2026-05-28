Spencer Pratt Had a Brutal Response After a Heckler Told Him He Lacks Government Experience

Spencer Pratt had a brutal comeback during a social media livestream when a voter in Los Angeles asked the Republican what relevant experience he had in running the government.

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Pratt immediately pointed out that someone like City Councilwoman Nithya Raman may have plenty of experience, yet apparently sees little meaningful difference between drug addicts being 10 feet or 500 feet from a city school. Similarly, Mayor Karen Bass also has plenty of “experience,” Pratt argued, in running one of America’s most iconic cities into the ground.

In other words, while experience may matter in many fields, that standard doesn’t seem to apply to government when its leaders can’t even enforce basic common-sense laws.

Spencer Pratt dismantles hecklers as he walks through LA on Instagram Live:



“You literally have no experience!”



“What’s councilwoman Raman’s experience, putting drug addicts next to kids at schools? Is that what experience looks like?” pic.twitter.com/yLuaPH3J3Q — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) May 28, 2026

"Oh, what is Councilman Rahman's experience?" Pratt said. "Making drug addicts next to kids in schools? Is that what the experience is like? Hold on, she likes drug addicts in front of kids' schools. My experience is making sure moms are safe again. That's my priority. These people are letting drug addicts be in front of kids in schools. I have the experience to stop that."

"These people that are anti-me like drug addicts in front of kids at parks," he added. "Straight comedy. It's a scary world. These people fight for literal drug addicts to be in front of kids at parks. People are nuts. It's crazy."

Pratt has repeatedly criticized the “experience” of Los Angeles progressives, arguing that it often amounts to ignoring the common sense of everyday Americans while pursuing policies that have clearly contributed to the city’s rising homelessness and crime rates.

As the Republican candidate has repeatedly pointed out, Los Angeles doesn’t need more “experience,” it needs basic competence, something Pratt says he is capable of providing.

Anytime people say I’m bad with money, remember…there were people who bet on Nithya Raman



(Not financial advice) https://t.co/bhEV1wjryE — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 27, 2026

This comes as Pratt has mounted a surprisingly strong campaign against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and progressive City Councilwoman Nithya Raman. He has largely outperformed the pair through his online ad campaign and during the race’s only debate, after which the two Democrats dropped out of a follow-up debate without explanation.

Bass still leads the race, though Pratt is widely expected to advance to the general election.

BREAKING: Karen Bass collapses >10 points in the LA Mayoral Election odds, as Spencer Pratt continues to gain momentum.



5 days until Election Day. pic.twitter.com/5EZoeSnOUm — Polymarket (@Polymarket) May 28, 2026

It remains unclear whether Pratt will ultimately be able to defeat Bass, but California Republicans and conservatives across the country remain hopeful that the political tide may finally be turning in California.

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