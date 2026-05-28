Spencer Pratt Had a Brutal Response After a Heckler Told Him He Lacks Government Experience

James Talarico Claims Jesus was 'Radical Feminist' as His Church Gives Kids Books on Sexual Acts
James Talarico Claims Jesus was 'Radical Feminist' as His Church Gives Kids Books...
CNN Host Slams Democrats for Their Years-long Efforts to Conceal Biden's Cognitive Decline
CNN Host Slams Democrats for Their Years-long Efforts to Conceal Biden's Cognitive Decline
Federal Judge Hands Trump Administration Huge Victory on Election Security
Federal Judge Hands Trump Administration Huge Victory on Election Security
Will Francesca Hong Deploy the National Guard Against ICE Agents If She's Elected WI Governor?
Will Francesca Hong Deploy the National Guard Against ICE Agents If She's Elected...
Gavin Newsom Circles the Wagons to Protect California's Questionable Election System
Gavin Newsom Circles the Wagons to Protect California's Questionable Election System
Here Are Some of the Monsters Roy Cooper Unleashed in North Carolina
Here Are Some of the Monsters Roy Cooper Unleashed in North Carolina
Here's the Insane Reason Seattle's Socialist Mayor Won't Stop Fraud
Here's the Insane Reason Seattle's Socialist Mayor Won't Stop Fraud
Tim Walz's War on ICE Continues
Tim Walz's War on ICE Continues
Justice Amy Coney Barrett Targeted in an Alleged Swatting Attempt
Justice Amy Coney Barrett Targeted in an Alleged Swatting Attempt
These Democrats Will Rip Their Own Voters, but Stay Silent on Dems Horrific Memorial Day Post Controversy
These Democrats Will Rip Their Own Voters, but Stay Silent on Dems Horrific...
The Chaos in Newark Shows the Left Cares More About Illegal Aliens Than Working-Class Americans
The Chaos in Newark Shows the Left Cares More About Illegal Aliens Than...
Federal Judge Rejects Democrat Push to Block Trump Federal Voter List Order
Federal Judge Rejects Democrat Push to Block Trump Federal Voter List Order
No Ebola on American Soil: Trump Opens Emergency Treatment Center in Kenya to Contain the Spread
No Ebola on American Soil: Trump Opens Emergency Treatment Center in Kenya to...
LOOK: Trump Admin Unveils Latest Improvement to Nation's Capital After Graffiti Mess
LOOK: Trump Admin Unveils Latest Improvement to Nation's Capital After Graffiti Mess
Tipsheet

Spencer Pratt Had a Brutal Response After a Heckler Told Him He Lacks Government Experience

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 28, 2026 2:15 PM
Spencer Pratt Had a Brutal Response After a Heckler Told Him He Lacks Government Experience
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Spencer Pratt had a brutal comeback during a social media livestream when a voter in Los Angeles asked the Republican what relevant experience he had in running the government. 

Advertisement

Pratt immediately pointed out that someone like City Councilwoman Nithya Raman may have plenty of experience, yet apparently sees little meaningful difference between drug addicts being 10 feet or 500 feet from a city school. Similarly, Mayor Karen Bass also has plenty of “experience,” Pratt argued, in running one of America’s most iconic cities into the ground. 

In other words, while experience may matter in many fields, that standard doesn’t seem to apply to government when its leaders can’t even enforce basic common-sense laws.

"Oh, what is Councilman Rahman's experience?" Pratt said. "Making drug addicts next to kids in schools? Is that what the experience is like? Hold on, she likes drug addicts in front of kids' schools. My experience is making sure moms are safe again. That's my priority. These people are letting drug addicts be in front of kids in schools. I have the experience to stop that."

"These people that are anti-me like drug addicts in front of kids at parks," he added. "Straight comedy. It's a scary world. These people fight for literal drug addicts to be in front of kids at parks. People are nuts. It's crazy."

Pratt has repeatedly criticized the “experience” of Los Angeles progressives, arguing that it often amounts to ignoring the common sense of everyday Americans while pursuing policies that have clearly contributed to the city’s rising homelessness and crime rates. 

Recommended

Here's the Insane Reason Seattle's Socialist Mayor Won't Stop Fraud Amy Curtis
Advertisement

As the Republican candidate has repeatedly pointed out, Los Angeles doesn’t need more “experience,” it needs basic competence, something Pratt says he is capable of providing.

This comes as Pratt has mounted a surprisingly strong campaign against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and progressive City Councilwoman Nithya Raman. He has largely outperformed the pair through his online ad campaign and during the race’s only debate, after which the two Democrats dropped out of a follow-up debate without explanation. 

Bass still leads the race, though Pratt is widely expected to advance to the general election. 

It remains unclear whether Pratt will ultimately be able to defeat Bass, but California Republicans and conservatives across the country remain hopeful that the political tide may finally be turning in California.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Insane Reason Seattle's Socialist Mayor Won't Stop Fraud Amy Curtis
Spare Us the Selective Outrage Victor Davis Hanson
Savor Our Victory Over the Establishment Kurt Schlichter
Justice Amy Coney Barrett Targeted in an Alleged Swatting Attempt Dmitri Bolt
CNN Host Slams Democrats for Their Years-long Efforts to Conceal Biden's Cognitive Decline Jeff Charles
Here Are Some of the Monsters Roy Cooper Unleashed in North Carolina Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Insane Reason Seattle's Socialist Mayor Won't Stop Fraud Amy Curtis
Advertisement