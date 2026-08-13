So, Who Will Replace Karoline Leavitt? Here Are Some Names.

As Cam mentioned yesterday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is leaving the Trump administration. It caps off one of the best tenures in this position. It’s also around the time when these top aides leave the White House. No one stays in these positions for long, with the notable exception of C.J. Cregg, who doesn’t exist. So, who will replace her? Here are some names reportedly being floated to be the next mouthpiece for the Trump White House (via NY Post):

Sources within and close to the administration told The Post that early front-runners for the role are believed to include Alina Habba, the former acting US attorney for New Jersey, and Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

Habba gained fame as one of Trump’s defense lawyers, giving passionate televised appeals on his behalf to journalists before his return to power. She briefly worked in the West Wing last year as a counselor to the president before Trump appointed her the top prosecutor in New Jersey.

In addition to having significant experience as a Trump spokesperson and a polished look, her selection would follow Trump’s first-term pick of another attorney, Kayleigh McEnany, as press secretary. McEnany was regarded as successful in defending Trump and presenting his policies.

Boyle, meanwhile, is a favorite among well-connected Trump allies who recognize the dogged Breitbart scribe’s fiery but steady presence in the conservative media ecosystem.

[…]

Other contenders could include former White House deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel Taylor Budowich, who departed that role last September to return to the private sector, and current White House communications director Steven Cheung.

Budowich aided early-term messaging strategy and was the force behind a shake-up last year in the White House press pool, which increased the number of outlets able to attend smaller events with the president, such as in the Oval Office, while overriding decades-old deference to the press corps.

Cheung already serves some of the functions of the role, including regularly meeting with journalists to provide information and shape coverage. But he has not sought out opportunities to brief reporters on camera, including during Leavitt’s recent maternity leave.

[…]

Also subject to heavy speculation are Katie Miller, a former aide to Elon Musk at DOGE and the wife of deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller, as well as principal deputy press secretary Anna Kelly and US chief of protocol Monica Crowley, a former journalist who regularly interacts with the president.