Nithya Raman Wants to Ban What? See Her Latest Proposed Fire Prevention Policy

Los Angeles City Councilwoman and Democratic mayoral candidate Nithya Raman on Wednesday introduced a motion directing city officials to consider banning backyard barbecues during Red Flag Warning days, when high winds and dry conditions create extreme fire danger.

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LA mayoral hopeful Nithya Raman proposes backyard BBQ ban https://t.co/Dp0y4E5pye pic.twitter.com/D5bT6b5UTg — California Post (@californiapost) May 14, 2026

The move was immediately torched by Democrats and Republicans alike as yet another example of government incompetence, with critics slamming her for suggesting that restricting a common weekend activity could somehow make up for the lack of preparedness caused by left-wing extremist policies in the state.

“The last thing Angelenos need is a ban on hosting a carne asada in their own backyard,” Democrat councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said.

“We’re not checking the weather for red flag conditions before planning a backyard barbecue. This is what families do. Birthday parties. Carne asadas. Family gatherings. A lot of people barbecue.”

“How about Ms. Raman focus on enforcing against the encampments that are the majority source of our fires instead of singling out residential neighborhoods and folks having backyard barbecues?” Rodriguez added.

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt trolls candidate Nithya Raman following a report that she proposed a backyard BBQ ban to stop wildfires.



Raman introduced a motion this week directing city officials to “examine emergency restrictions on grilling during Red Flag… pic.twitter.com/bV4DqVK3wW — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 15, 2026

This comes as Raman has fallen from a late-April polling high, when she held roughly a 60 percent chance of winning the mayoral race, a growing concern for a candidate backed by the Democratic Socialists of America who hoped to mirror Mamdani’s style of campaigning.

All it took was Nithya Raman speaking publicly one time on television to tank her chances from 60% to 20%.



How on earth do Dems choose their candidates now?



VOTE PRATT. pic.twitter.com/hUCuPVBwfB — Lee Kuan Yimby 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇸🇬 (@billiceberg) May 8, 2026

Meanwhile, Pratt’s passion and direct confrontations over the policies pushed by Mayor Bass and Councilwoman Raman have made it increasingly difficult for the left-wing candidates to maintain their momentum.

NEW: Spencer Pratt is suddenly within single digits of L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, with new polling showing the former reality TV star and independent candidate gaining 12 points since March.



The Emerson poll has Bass at 30%, Pratt at 22%, and socialist-linked Nithya Raman at 19%… pic.twitter.com/FX6JJsJFnl — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 14, 2026

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