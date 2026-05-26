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LOL: Xavier Becerra Thinks He'll Be the One to Finish CA's High Speed Rail

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 26, 2026 4:30 PM
LOL: Xavier Becerra Thinks He'll Be the One to Finish CA's High Speed Rail
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

The leading Democrat in California’s gubernatorial race, Xavier Becerra, in a laughable move, has vowed to scrap the state’s long-troubled high-speed rail project and replace it with a new version he says will be completed on budget and on time.

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“I’m going to scrap the current configuration, and I’m going to make sure we finish,” Becerra said, according to Fox 26. “But we’ve got to do it on budget and on time.”

California’s failed high-speed rail project was initially sold to voters in 2008 as a $33 billion system connecting San Francisco to Los Angeles, with completion expected by 2020. By 2011, the estimated cost had risen to about $98.5 billion, with completion pushed to 2033. The current plan now projects the full Phase 1 cost at about $126.3 billion, with service from Merced to Bakersfield expected around 2033, partial service between San Francisco and Bakersfield, and full Los Angeles-to-San Francisco service targeted for around 2040.

The leading Republican candidate, Steve Hilton, slammed Becerra for vowing to continue the long-troubled project with new funding and a revised plan.

"Xavier Becerra just announced he would 'finish' High Speed Rail 'on budget and on time.' 'On time' was SIX YEARS AGO!" Hilton wrote on X. "They've already spent HALF the budget and haven't laid any track! Now we're seeing why even Joe Biden and his team thought Becerra was useless."

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM

This comes as Becerra and Hilton are expected to face off in the general election, according to current primary polling. Both candidates have roughly an 80 percent chance of advancing out of the primary, as the top two finishers move on to the general election. The primary is scheduled for June 2. 

Becerra has emerged as something of a dark horse candidate, drawing much of his support from Gavin Newsom’s base, despite controversy surrounding his tenure as Joe Biden’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, as well as recent scrutiny involving members of his inner circle who face prison time for stealing campaign funds.

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