Tom Steyer Vows to Make Women Second Class Citizens When He's Governor of California

Tom Steyer looked at the radical policies of Gavin Newsom's governorship and said, "Hold my beer." He's vowing to be even more radical than Newsom, from threatening to prosecute DHS officials and ICE agents to impeaching President Trump.

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Steyer has also said that women and girls in California will be second-class citizens under his watch, with their sports and safe spaces invaded by 'trans identifying' men without regard for women's rights, privacy, and safety.

Tom Steyer: “I’m totally in favor of trans athletes in high school. When you understand the vulnerability, the stress, the danger of being a trans kid and you understand almost half of them try to commit suicide. Then you think we’re gonna punish those kids, we’re gonna cut them… pic.twitter.com/XyP6vZGSrB — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) May 25, 2026

"I'm totally in favor of trans athletes in high school," Steyer said. "I think when you understand the vulnerability, the stress, the danger of being a trans kid and you understand almost half of them try to commit suicide. And then you think we’re gonna punish those kids, we’re gonna cut them off from team sport, we're going to cut them off from participating in the community, we're going to cut them off from fun It’s like, no we’re not."

"As someone who played sports my whole life and loves sports, I loved playing sports, there are more important things than whether you start on your high school basketball team. And that is standing up for people who are under a threat of death," Steyer added.

It is fundamentally warped that girls should be asked to sacrifice their opportunities for mentally ill boys. If girls start threatening suicide over sports, will Steyer change his tune? Is that what it takes?

The suicide narrative is a grotesque lie. pic.twitter.com/2rQcZV8DLH — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) May 25, 2026

"It's again, another way of emotional manipulation to get what they want, to affirm the identity," the speaker said. "And you can see that once you control for other mood disturbance, transgender individuals are not really at high risk for suicide and so forth."

Tom’s wrong. Girls should not be forced to give up fairness and opportunity and safety to alleviate the emotional distress of males. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) May 25, 2026

Women are expected to give up their dating sites, their prison cells, their locker rooms. And Steyer thinks that's a good thing.

Democrats: “It would be unkind if we didn’t let boys pretending to be girls dominate girls sports.” The entire party supports this. It’s legitimately insane. https://t.co/bQOihijW2o — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 25, 2026

Legitimately insane.

Tom Steyer thinks women’s sports are therapy for troubled boys. https://t.co/BCJcvDR9yU — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) May 25, 2026

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And that girls must suffer for it.

Absolutely disqualifying. Why should young girls suffer injuries because they’re forced to compete against boys? Or lose out on medals and scholarships? This is peak beta male behavior. Tom Steyer is a clown. All that money and he can’t buy common sense. https://t.co/21Z7cUAHHj — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) May 25, 2026

Women and girls do not matter to Democrats. Not one bit.

It’s utterly INSANE how much Democrats hate women and girls. https://t.co/6buC9pK56d — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) May 25, 2026

It truly is. They despise women and girls.

No one is cutting trans athletes off from anything. They are free to compete in sports with their biological gender. They are not under a threat of death. This is all woke insanity from a party that believes women and girls do not deserve equal rights.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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