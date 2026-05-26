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Tom Steyer Vows to Make Women Second Class Citizens When He's Governor of California

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 26, 2026 2:00 PM
Tom Steyer Vows to Make Women Second Class Citizens When He's Governor of California
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Tom Steyer looked at the radical policies of Gavin Newsom's governorship and said, "Hold my beer." He's vowing to be even more radical than Newsom, from threatening to prosecute DHS officials and ICE agents to impeaching President Trump.

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Steyer has also said that women and girls in California will be second-class citizens under his watch, with their sports and safe spaces invaded by 'trans identifying' men without regard for women's rights, privacy, and safety.

"I'm totally in favor of trans athletes in high school," Steyer said. "I think when you understand the vulnerability, the stress, the danger of being a trans kid and you understand almost half of them try to commit suicide. And then you think we’re gonna punish those kids, we’re gonna cut them off from team sport, we're going to cut them off from participating in the community, we're going to cut them off from fun It’s like, no we’re not."

"As someone who played sports my whole life and loves sports, I loved playing sports, there are more important things than whether you start on your high school basketball team. And that is standing up for people who are under a threat of death," Steyer added.

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CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP TRANSGENDER

It is fundamentally warped that girls should be asked to sacrifice their opportunities for mentally ill boys. If girls start threatening suicide over sports, will Steyer change his tune? Is that what it takes?

"It's again, another way of emotional manipulation to get what they want, to affirm the identity," the speaker said. "And you can see that once you control for other mood disturbance, transgender individuals are not really at high risk for suicide and so forth."

Women are expected to give up their dating sites, their prison cells, their locker rooms. And Steyer thinks that's a good thing.

Legitimately insane.

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And that girls must suffer for it.

Women and girls do not matter to Democrats. Not one bit.

It truly is. They despise women and girls.

No one is cutting trans athletes off from anything. They are free to compete in sports with their biological gender. They are not under a threat of death. This is all woke insanity from a party that believes women and girls do not deserve equal rights.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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