Pathetic: Maine Dem Scrambles to Do Damage Control After Slamming Graham Platner's Nazi Tattoos





Maine Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss isn't a fan of Graham Platner, his party’s presumptive Democratic nominee to face off against Incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins. He finds his Nazi tattoos disqualifying. It’s sad we even have to say that—I mean, no kidding, my dude. Yet, here we are. Less than 24 hours after saying that during an interview on CNN, he’s kowtowing to the Fuhrer—I mean, Platner’s camp.

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Susan Collins is a rubber stamp for the worst admin in history. Claims that I would endorse her, implicitly or otherwise, ignore my track record supporting Democrats to take back both chambers. As I said months ago, I find Platner's Nazi tattoo and his commentary about it… — Jake Auchincloss (@JakeAuch) May 26, 2026

Susan Collins is a rubber stamp for the worst admin in history. Claims that I would endorse her, implicitly or otherwise, ignore my track record supporting Democrats to take back both chambers. As I said months ago, I find Platner's Nazi tattoo and his commentary about it personally disqualifying. If it were me I'd vote for someone else in the Maine Democratic primary. Regardless of what happens in Maine, Democrats need to take back the Senate and I'll keep working hard to make it happen.

Okay, this is damage control, albeit done poorly. If you’re not going to vote for Platner, it’s a soft endorsement of Collins. If you tell people to vote for someone else, it has the same effect. Any signaling for Maine Democrats to stay home is still the same.

For Democrats, these remarks are likely still seen as a betrayal since anything but full-throated support is considered treason.

Sounds like Jake is staying home, though watch this guy mouth off. Platner wins the primary (and he will), and he later circles back to do campaign events with him.

Quite a turnaround for the fatherland—I mean, for Maine Democrats.

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