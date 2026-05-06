This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her Office Raided by the FBI
This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her...
MS NOW: The FBI Can’t Investigate Illegal Leaks
MS NOW: The FBI Can’t Investigate Illegal Leaks
The Crazy New TikTok Trend That Terrifies Church of Scientology
The Crazy New TikTok Trend That Terrifies Church of Scientology
This City Just Banned Meat From Advertisements
This City Just Banned Meat From Advertisements
Kash Patel Says FBI Lied to Obtain Warrant to Spy on 2016 Trump Campaign
Kash Patel Says FBI Lied to Obtain Warrant to Spy on 2016 Trump...
Rampant Antisemitism Is a Feature, Not a Bug, of Mamdani's Administration
Rampant Antisemitism Is a Feature, Not a Bug, of Mamdani's Administration
So Much for 'Diversity:' University of Toronto Turned Communal Prayer Room Into Muslim-Only Space
So Much for 'Diversity:' University of Toronto Turned Communal Prayer Room Into Muslim-Onl...
Scott Jennings Shares His Thoughts on Indiana's Primary
Scott Jennings Shares His Thoughts on Indiana's Primary
'One of the Greats of Broadcast History.' President Trump Remembers Ted Turner
'One of the Greats of Broadcast History.' President Trump Remembers Ted Turner
God’s Design Wasn’t Accidental
God’s Design Wasn’t Accidental
Dem House Hopeful Attacks Iowans After Backlash to Muslim Prayer Controversy in State Senate
Dem House Hopeful Attacks Iowans After Backlash to Muslim Prayer Controversy in State...
VIP
What Makes an American, American? Justice Gorsuch Reminds Us of the Answer
What Makes an American, American? Justice Gorsuch Reminds Us of the Answer
To Katie Porter CA Fraud Is Just 'Political Theater'
To Katie Porter CA Fraud Is Just 'Political Theater'
Medicaid Millionaires Are Hiding in Plain Sight
Medicaid Millionaires Are Hiding in Plain Sight
Tipsheet

Steve Hilton Confronts Xavier Becerra Over Campaign Fund Scandal As Staffers Face Prison Time

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 06, 2026 3:45 PM
Steve Hilton Confronts Xavier Becerra Over Campaign Fund Scandal As Staffers Face Prison Time
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton confronted Democratic frontrunner Xavier Becerra, the former Secretary of Health and Human Services and California Attorney General, as several of Becerra’s former campaign staff now face prison time for allegedly stealing campaign funds

Advertisement

Becerra has denied any involvement in the scheme, but many have continued to press him on the matter, noting that some people are questioning how the alleged theft went undetected for so long.

"My view is that it's a bit rich for Xavier to talk about following the law when he is mired personally in a corruption scandal, where his former chief of staff, Sean McCluskey," Hilton said. "When Xavier was appointed by Joe Biden to be Health Secretary, he wanted his chief of staff to go with him. The salary wasn't enough. So what did they do? They took money from Xavier's campaign account to top up his salary by funneling it to Dana Williamson, Gavin Newsom's former chief of staff, so that it was paid to this guy's wife."

"All of that is illegal. It is against state law. It's against federal law," he added. "My running mate for Attorney General, Michael Gates, has this evening written to Xavier Becerra to make it clear that when he is Attorney General, Xavier will be investigated and if necessary, prosecuted for these crimes."

Recommended

This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her Office Raided by the FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM POLLING

KCRA News’ Ashley Zavala has previously pressed Becerra on the issue at more depth, though he has repeatedly denied any involvement.

Becerra currently leads the California gubernatorial race, tied with Hilton at 18 percent according to recent polling. He has emerged as something of a dark horse candidate, drawing much of his support from Gavin Newsom’s base after the prior frontrunner, Eric Swalwell, dropped out of the race amid a series of sexual assault allegations.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her Office Raided by the FBI Matt Vespa
MS NOW: The FBI Can’t Investigate Illegal Leaks Matt Vespa
Minnesota Democrats Circle the Wagons Around Ilhan Omar Amy Curtis
FBI Swarms Top Virginia Democrat's Office in Shocking Raid Jeff Charles
The Crazy New TikTok Trend That Terrifies Church of Scientology Jeff Charles
Scott Jennings Shares His Thoughts on Indiana's Primary Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her Office Raided by the FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement