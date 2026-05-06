Steve Hilton Confronts Xavier Becerra Over Campaign Fund Scandal As Staffers Face Prison Time

Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton confronted Democratic frontrunner Xavier Becerra, the former Secretary of Health and Human Services and California Attorney General, as several of Becerra’s former campaign staff now face prison time for allegedly stealing campaign funds.

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Becerra has denied any involvement in the scheme, but many have continued to press him on the matter, noting that some people are questioning how the alleged theft went undetected for so long.

Democrat Xavier Becerra gets uncomfortable on the debate stage as Republican Steve Hilton exposes him for his corruption scandal.



The nervous look on Becerra’s face when Hilton promised a full investigation was priceless.



HILTON: “My view is that it’s a bit rich for Xavier to… pic.twitter.com/MGUc7fmdTr — Overton (@overton_news) May 6, 2026

"My view is that it's a bit rich for Xavier to talk about following the law when he is mired personally in a corruption scandal, where his former chief of staff, Sean McCluskey," Hilton said. "When Xavier was appointed by Joe Biden to be Health Secretary, he wanted his chief of staff to go with him. The salary wasn't enough. So what did they do? They took money from Xavier's campaign account to top up his salary by funneling it to Dana Williamson, Gavin Newsom's former chief of staff, so that it was paid to this guy's wife."

"All of that is illegal. It is against state law. It's against federal law," he added. "My running mate for Attorney General, Michael Gates, has this evening written to Xavier Becerra to make it clear that when he is Attorney General, Xavier will be investigated and if necessary, prosecuted for these crimes."

KCRA News’ Ashley Zavala has previously pressed Becerra on the issue at more depth, though he has repeatedly denied any involvement.

People close to Xavier Becerra are facing prison time for allegedly stealing his campaign funds.



I pressed him about the amount of money he knew was coming out of the account.



How can taxpayers be sure he won't be swindled with their money as governor?



"Look at my record" pic.twitter.com/7HJOC8bQPF — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) April 26, 2026

Becerra currently leads the California gubernatorial race, tied with Hilton at 18 percent according to recent polling. He has emerged as something of a dark horse candidate, drawing much of his support from Gavin Newsom’s base after the prior frontrunner, Eric Swalwell, dropped out of the race amid a series of sexual assault allegations.

New - Governor Poll - California



🔵 Becerra 18%

🔴 Hilton 18%

🔴 Bianco 14%

🔵 Stayer 12%

🔵 Porter 8%

🔵 Mahan 7%



Evitarus #C (🔵) - LV - 5/2 pic.twitter.com/uV2sNGHxNf — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) May 4, 2026

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