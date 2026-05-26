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Spencer Pratt Just Turned LA’s Filth Into the Most Brutal Campaign Ad

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 26, 2026 3:45 PM
Spencer Pratt Just Turned LA’s Filth Into the Most Brutal Campaign Ad
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

Los Angeles Republican and mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt is continuing his dominating ad campaign with a new stunt designed to highlight just how filthy parts of the city have become. 

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Pratt’s team has been traveling across Los Angeles, targeting sidewalks covered in years of built-up dirt and grime. Using pressure washers and large stencils, they clean the message, “Imagine if the streets were clean. Spencer Pratt for Mayor of LA,” directly into the pavement.

This comes amid a series of political ads that have dominated the race, launching Pratt into a genuine competitor in the race despite running in a city dominated by progressives. 

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS LOS ANGELES POLLING REPUBLICAN PARTY SPENCER PRATT

Pratt has not only dominated the media sphere, but also the race’s only debate, after both incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and socialist City Councilwoman Nithya Raman dropped out of a planned follow-up debate without explanation. 

The Republican candidate has continued to insist that his campaign is not partisan, but instead centered around what he describes as common-sense policies aimed at restoring Los Angeles to the iconic city many Americans feel it once was. 

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Bass still leads in the polls, though Pratt has continued to close the gap and is now within single digits of overtaking her. According to Kalshi, a prediction betting market, he holds just a 30 percent chance of becoming Los Angeles mayor, compared to Bass’ 70 percent.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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