Spencer Pratt Just Turned LA’s Filth Into the Most Brutal Campaign Ad

Los Angeles Republican and mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt is continuing his dominating ad campaign with a new stunt designed to highlight just how filthy parts of the city have become.

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Pratt’s team has been traveling across Los Angeles, targeting sidewalks covered in years of built-up dirt and grime. Using pressure washers and large stencils, they clean the message, “Imagine if the streets were clean. Spencer Pratt for Mayor of LA,” directly into the pavement.

Spencer Pratt has launched a campaign where filthy Los Angeles streets are power washed using a stencil reading “imagine if the streets were this clean.”



Imagine letting the streets get so dirty under your leadership that your opponent can use them as a billboard. pic.twitter.com/yU0A56xCsd — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) May 24, 2026

This might be the most brilliant campaign ad to ever exist pic.twitter.com/maNad0oDJR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 25, 2026

This comes amid a series of political ads that have dominated the race, launching Pratt into a genuine competitor in the race despite running in a city dominated by progressives.

🚨 NOW: LA mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt just dropped an absolute BANGER, drawn from the theme of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air



Pratt's ads are SO GOOD 🔥🔥



No wonder Karen Bass is terrified.



He's surging.



KEEP PUSHING, @spencerpratt 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/j4ovw4HRjG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 18, 2026

Spencer Pratt’s Ads are 🔥🔥🔥



🎶Karen Bass is Awful 🎶



Too good‼️😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/f141qzjDOt — 𝕊𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝔼𝕝𝕖𝕔𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝔻𝕖𝕟𝕚𝕖𝕣 🇺🇸 (@nomandatesco) May 15, 2026

Spencer Pratt drops just a few hundred bucks (~$50–$300) on these killer AI videos and racks up MILLIONS of views - while his opponents blow millions on traditional ads.



This one is straight fire.



If he wins the LA mayoral seat, he’ll have used AI for GOOD.



Game changer. pic.twitter.com/avqMfDymed — AJ Inapi (Allan) (@aj_inapi) May 15, 2026

Karen Bass got FOMO. These AI attack ads are crazy desperate. pic.twitter.com/7nJrFISeQH — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 13, 2026

Pratt has not only dominated the media sphere, but also the race’s only debate, after both incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and socialist City Councilwoman Nithya Raman dropped out of a planned follow-up debate without explanation.

The Republican candidate has continued to insist that his campaign is not partisan, but instead centered around what he describes as common-sense policies aimed at restoring Los Angeles to the iconic city many Americans feel it once was.

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Bass still leads in the polls, though Pratt has continued to close the gap and is now within single digits of overtaking her. According to Kalshi, a prediction betting market, he holds just a 30 percent chance of becoming Los Angeles mayor, compared to Bass’ 70 percent.

Cygnal poll | 5/15-5/18 LV



Los Angeles mayor jungle primary 2026



(Top two vote getters advance)



🟦Karen Bass 25% (incumbent)

🟥Spencer Pratt 22%

🟦Nithya Raman 18%

🟦Adam Miller 5%

🟦Rae Huang 5%



Link to poll: https://t.co/1WcUkcdFJS pic.twitter.com/oE3sFHHOYK — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 20, 2026

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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