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Tipsheet

Another Hollywood Actress Is Lecturing Us on the First Amendment and Democracy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 26, 2026 11:30 AM
Another Hollywood Actress Is Lecturing Us on the First Amendment and Democracy
Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP

If there's anything we don't need, it's another Hollywood celebrity lecturing us on the First Amendment and democracy. Rich, privileged, and demonstrably out of touch, they have no idea what this country is about or how the average American feels.

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Despite that, the media keep dragging out various and sundry celebrities to lecture us about how this country should operate. It appears Sally Field drew the short straw this week, and is getting dragged for it.

Where was Sally Field when the Biden administration tried to push through the censorship-loving 'Disinformation Governance Board'? Silent. That's where. Because when she says she 'understands' the First Amendment, her argument boils down to speech she likes is protected, speech she doesn't isn't.

She supported this.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH HOLLYWOOD KAMALA HARRIS

The country that gave them everything, and they despise it.

Democrats very undemocratically installed Kamala Harris as the nominee without a single vote. That's the threat to democracy. Gavin Newsom warned he's got a 'break the glass' plan if Republicans win the California gubernatorial jungle primary. That's a threat to democracy. Democrats in Virginia tried to disenfranchise half the state's voters with an unconstitutional redistricting referendum. That's a threat to democracy.

But we don't get a peep out of Hollywood for that.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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