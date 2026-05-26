Another Hollywood Actress Is Lecturing Us on the First Amendment and Democracy

If there's anything we don't need, it's another Hollywood celebrity lecturing us on the First Amendment and democracy. Rich, privileged, and demonstrably out of touch, they have no idea what this country is about or how the average American feels.

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Despite that, the media keep dragging out various and sundry celebrities to lecture us about how this country should operate. It appears Sally Field drew the short straw this week, and is getting dragged for it.

Sally Field memorized the First Amendment as a child. The Oscar winner says she now understands "it like never before," stressing that "this fragile thing called democracy needs to be protected." pic.twitter.com/hQPHNo6p4L — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 25, 2026

Where was Sally Field when the Biden administration tried to push through the censorship-loving 'Disinformation Governance Board'? Silent. That's where. Because when she says she 'understands' the First Amendment, her argument boils down to speech she likes is protected, speech she doesn't isn't.

Where was this during the previous administration when they censored online political speech and tried to set up a Ministry of Truth headed by this showtune-singing lunatic? pic.twitter.com/AXb2YtvDwO — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) May 25, 2026

She supported this.

What possesses these “actors” to hate America? — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) May 25, 2026

The country that gave them everything, and they despise it.

Democracy died when Sally’s vote was stolen by her own party in a coup on a sitting president who was also an elder abuse victim. We can’t talk about THAT though. It’s too embarrassing for them. 🫢 — LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) May 25, 2026

Democrats very undemocratically installed Kamala Harris as the nominee without a single vote. That's the threat to democracy. Gavin Newsom warned he's got a 'break the glass' plan if Republicans win the California gubernatorial jungle primary. That's a threat to democracy. Democrats in Virginia tried to disenfranchise half the state's voters with an unconstitutional redistricting referendum. That's a threat to democracy.

But we don't get a peep out of Hollywood for that.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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