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Tipsheet

President Trump Endorses Steve Hilton for CA Governor

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 06, 2026 1:30 PM
President Trump Endorses Steve Hilton for CA Governor
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

President Trump has endorsed California Republican and leading gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton in the California governor's race, over Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

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"I have known and respected Steve Hilton, who is running for Governor of California, for many years," President Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell. Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job. People are fleeing, crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World."

"Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so!" he added. "With Federal help, and a Great Governor, like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before! Steve Hilton has my COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT. He will be a GREAT Governor and, importantly, WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!"

This comes as a Republican has consistently led the governor’s race for the past several months, with eight Democrats crowding the field and refusing to drop out. Hilton has maintained that lead, while fellow Republican Chad Bianco isn’t far behind. Some had hoped Republicans might secure both spots in the general election, since California’s primary system advances the top-two candidates regardless of party, but that may be an overly ambitious expectation in Newsom’s California. 

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Trump’s endorsement, however, is likely to coalesce voters around Hilton, strengthening his chances of advancing to the general election and boosting his path to victory.

"With President Trump’s full backing and federal support, we are going to take California back and make it better than ever before!" the official press account for Steve Hilton wrote on X. "Thank you, Mr. President! This is the moment California has been waiting for!"

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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