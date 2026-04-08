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60 Minutes Exposes Just How Badly California Taxpayers Got Railroaded

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 08, 2026 2:00 PM
60 Minutes Exposes Just How Badly California Taxpayers Got Railroaded
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

In 2008, California voters approved a $33 billion high-speed rail project that would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco. It's now 2026 and to put things in perspective, this writer — who had a one-year-old son in 2008 — now has a 19-year-old son in college, gave birth to two more children, both of whom are teenagers now.

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And the project just started laying down track a few weeks ago. 

Not only is it moving at a snail's pace, but the $33 billion price tag approved by voters almost two decades ago has also ballooned, almost quadrupling. That's obviously far above the rate of inflation and defies all logic.

Here's more:

In a 60 Minutes report on CBS News, officials said they now believe the rail line linking Los Angeles and San Francisco could ultimately cost about $126 billion, roughly triple the original price tag approved by voters in 2008, when the California High-Speed Rail Authority estimated it would cost $45 billion.

Politicians, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, have stated that voters initially approved $33 billion for the project.

State officials say the earliest projected opening for the first phase, running from Kern County to Merced, has slipped to 2033, as funding gaps, construction delays and ongoing political battles continue to threaten the project’s future.

Last year, the Trump administration pulled $4 million in federal funding from the rail effort. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy dismissed the project as “a ridiculous train to nowhere.

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Related:

60 MINUTES CALIFORNIA ECONOMY GAVIN NEWSOM

Simply incredible.

That money is going somewhere.

It's the Democrat way!

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Japan is amazing, and built differently.

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By the way, here's a list of what that $126 billion could pay for.

Remember, Democrats will attack Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, demanding to steal billions from them to pay for healthcare, daycare, and food for the poor and then they waste $126 billion on a failed train.

We don't have a revenue problem. We have a fraud and spending problem.

It's not a fiscal black hole for them. They and their buddies will get a cut of this.

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There's a reason why "60 Minutes" ran this story, and it's to undermine Newsom's presidential ambitions.

Math has never been the strong suit of socialists. But they do always run out of other people's money.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

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