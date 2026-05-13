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The Top Democrat in CA's Governor Race Can't Even Handle a Local Interview

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 13, 2026 12:30 PM
The Top Democrat in CA's Governor Race Can't Even Handle a Local Interview
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

The top Democrat in California’s gubernatorial race, Xavier Becerra, got off to an awkward start during a local interview with KTLA 5 News’ Annie Rose Ramos. 

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Before the interview had even begun, Becerra “jokingly” tried to clarify that the segment was meant to be a simple “profile piece,” not a “gotcha piece.” When Ramos replied that it would simply consist of “fair” questions designed to help voters learn more about him as a candidate, Becerra doubled down, reiterating that he was fine with the interview so long as it remained focused on his profile, and wasn't "only" a series of touch questions.

"By the way, this is a profile piece, this is not a gotcha piece, right?" Becerra said before the interview even began.

"Well, look, I think these questions are fair. It's in order to learn about you as a candidate," Ramos said.

"So long as it's about the profile," the former Biden HHS secretary replied.

"I don't know how you define profile, but I'd like to begin the interview."

"The way I describe profile is you talk about all the things that I've done, things I want to do, and along with some tough questions," Becerra said. "But not only tough questions."

Afterward, Ramos described on air just how awkward the exchange had been, noting that most of the other candidates had simply asked whether she preferred to be called “Annie” or “Annie Rose.” None, she pointed out, had felt the need to press her over whether the interview was going to be a hit piece.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM HHS

This comes as Becerra has emerged as the leading Democrat in California’s gubernatorial race, drawing much of his support from Governor Gavin Newsom’s political base. While he has yet to distinguish himself as a particularly strong candidate in debates or interviews, Becerra has also been forced to confront growing controversy surrounding his former campaign operations.

Several of his former campaign staffers are reportedly facing prison time after being accused of stealing from Becerra’s campaign funds while he served as HHS secretary under former President Joe Biden. Reporters have repeatedly pressed Becerra about any potential involvement or knowledge of the alleged scheme,which the leading candidate and Republican Steve Hilton publicly confronted him over the issue during a gubernatorial debate.

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