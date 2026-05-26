BETRAYAL: What Were These South Carolina Republicans Thinking?

It’s finished, everyone. The effort to redraw South Carolina’s congressional maps has been stopped by Republicans in the state Senate. The upper chamber in Columbia voted 20-24 to prevent the change—about a dozen Republicans joined Democrats.

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We cleared a major procedural hurdle over the weekend when the Senate invoked cloture on the second reading of the map. We needed a third reading before sending it back to the State House, but the SC GOP deliberately delayed it. It became clear that the map wouldn't be ready by the start of early voting. Early voting undermined Virginia Democrats’ map, which is why South Carolina Republicans decided to put this on hold until the next session.

Gov. Henry McMaster was initially non-committal about a special session, then he called one, and this is the outcome. It was a complete betrayal, and it doesn’t help that Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey was strongly opposed to this effort, too.

"It was all a setup," said former SC State Rep. Adam Morgan.

🚨 BREAKING — RINO BETRAYAL IN SOUTH CAROLINA: State Senate BLOCKS advancing 2026 redistricting map, which would be 7R-0D



Vote: 20-24. Nearly a DOZEN REPUBLICANS joined Democrats



Are you FREAKING KIDDING ME?! A RINO Senator then walked up and said he opposes it.



TIME TO… pic.twitter.com/MRAJPle9XO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 26, 2026

Richard Cash, one of the most conservative Republicans in the South Carolina statehouse, may have just marked the death knell for redistricting.



"Neither my conscience nor the common sense will allow me to stop an election that is already underway," he says. pic.twitter.com/PMQCmQMrxU — Nick Reynolds (@IAmNickReynolds) May 26, 2026

Redistricting is officially dead.

IMO this was a set up.



We won’t forget the R’s who killed it. https://t.co/gi28PtcZ8i — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) May 26, 2026

Breaking news: Redistricting is officially dead in South Carolina.



The South Carolina State Senate votes against redistricting in 26-18 vote



6R-1D congressional map stays in place https://t.co/SVJ5QXdPVu pic.twitter.com/H6QPoHlKdj — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 26, 2026

#BREAKING: The South Carolina Senate has voted to adjourn with a motion to pick up the congressional map again next session.



The action essentially kills the proposed congressional map for 2026. https://t.co/8YzEUYOuuV — The Redistrict Network (@RedistrictNet) May 26, 2026

A bunch of Republicans in the Palmetto State was the Indiana treatment, I guess. I don’t care if the maps are redrawn next session.

There is no shortage of meat hooks to hang traitors to the cause. Get them ready.

Here are the traitors, and they think that because their elections aren't until 2028, they're safe. They're not.

Here are the 12 South Carolina Senate RINOs who joined Democrats in voting to kill the redistricting effort that would have eliminated Democrat Jim Clyburn’s racially gerrymandered district and given Republicans a 7-0 map:



- Sean Bennett — @BennettSCSenate

- Chip Campsen —… — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) May 26, 2026

We'll be waiting.

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