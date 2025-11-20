Jimmy Kimmel Thought It'd Be Funny to Joke About Trump and Epstein. Here's How the President Responded.

President Trump has once again called for Jimmy Kimmel to be pulled off the air after the late-night host joked that the president is “bracing for Hurricane Epstein.”

In a Truth Social post, he wrote:

Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air? Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!!

During his Wednesday night monologue, Kimmel suggested that President Trump would be implicated in the Epstein files as Congress moved this week to force their release. The House voted 427–1 on Tuesday to release the files, and the Senate passed the measure unanimously later that day. The president signed off on the legislation Wednesday night.

“We are carefully following the path of Hurricane Epstein right now. It is a Category 5, it’s expected to make landfall sometime very soon,” Kimmel said. "We are now one step closer to answering the question: What did the president know? And how old were these women when he knew it? Yesterday, both the House and the Senate voted to release the long withheld files related to a man who considered himself to be Trump's closest friend for more than a decade the late sex criminal Jeffry Epstein. The vote in Congress went 427 to 1. It was such a landslide, Trump might actually be able to rebury the Epstein Files under it.

During his opening monologue Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel implied President Trump would be a major figure in the expected release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/jia6OBD55Q — New York Post (@nypost) November 20, 2025

Many of his claims are baseless, as House Democrats attempted to selectively release emails to implicate Trump, however, to anyone with a critical eye, they failed to do so. Many come back to the idea that if Trump had something to hide, Democrats would have thrust it into the spotlight during the Biden administration, when the left was eager to try to destroy him once and for all. The same party that had no qualms about revealing Trump’s private tax returns would certainly not have had any reservations about linking him to an infamous sex criminal.

And yet, Trump Derangement Syndrome remains a dominant strain on the left, a rival faction to progressivism, and neither path does anything to move the country forward.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

