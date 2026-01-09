Guess Who Iran's Supreme Leader Blames for Nationwide Unrest

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave a rare public speech in which he blamed President Donald Trump for the widespread unrest in the country.

Iranian citizens took to the streets starting on December 28 to protest against the devaluation of the nation’s currency and other economic woes. But the protests eventually turned into a movement seeking to oust the regime, which has used brutal force to suppress dissent.

The protesters have fought back, setting fire to government buildings and even attacking government officials.

In the speech, Khamenei noted that in Tehran, “a group of vandals came and damaged buildings belonging to their own country.”

Dear non Iranians 👋



What you are seeing in Iran is a MONARCHIST uprising.



We are EXHAUSTED of legacy media censoring our voices for 47 years and telling you its about “hijab” or “reforms”



pic.twitter.com/eo0CdkPtvf — Throwback Iranian Football (@Tarikh_football) January 4, 2026

The ayatollah said this was happening because Trump “said some nonsense — that if the Iranian government does such-and-such, I will come and stand with you, I will take your side.”

What Khamenei left out was the fact that Trump actually said he would stand with the Iranian people if the regime continues murdering protesters.

“These rioters and harmful individuals — their hearts are pleased by him,” Khamenei continued. “If he can, let him destroy his own country. In his own country there are all kinds of incidents. His hands are stained with the blood of more than a thousand Iranians.”

🚨 Iran On the Brink: Government Building Goes Up in Flames as Nationwide Uprising Explodes



The protest started with economic anger; soaring inflation, plummeting currency, higher food & medicine prices.



Iran’s younger population took the energy and have made it about freedom… pic.twitter.com/F95NGUed2h — 🔥 CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) January 9, 2026

The supreme leader accused Trump of admitting to commanding the airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities that occurred last year. “So he confessed: his hands are stained with the blood of Iranians,” Khamenei said.

A bunch of inexperienced, careless people, without thinking, believe him, accept it, and act according to his wishes. They set trash on fire, burn things, just so he’ll be pleased. Everyone should know: the Islamic Republic came to power on the blood of hundreds of thousands of honorable people, and it will not retreat in the face of those who seek to overthrow it. It does not tolerate being an agent of foreigners.

Khamenei then stated that like “the despots and arrogant tyrants of the world…this one [Donald Trump] will be overthrown as well.”

BREAKING



In his first address since protests erupted across Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, slammed President Trump, criticized the protesters, suggested that Trump will be overthrown, and said that the Islamic Republic is not… pic.twitter.com/dgZ2salDmk — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 9, 2026

Iran is in the throes of the biggest wave of unrest in years. Nationwide protests are now in their second week. The regime is struggling to tamp down on the demonstrations.

The streets have been full of tens of thousands of people chanting anti-government slogans and targeting symbols of state power. The government has responded with shootings, tear gas, and mass arrests. So far at least 36 civilians have been killed and over 2,000 detained.

The authorities have also limited internet and phone access to prevent people from sharing them on social media.

