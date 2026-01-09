Well, the Latest Video of the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis Just Nuked the...
Taking Action on Walz’s Minnesota Fraud Scandal
U.S. Drug Makers Raise Prices Despite Trump's Affordability Push
Nebraska Democrat Tears Down Patriotic Exhibit As America Prepares for 250th Birthday
The U.S. Has Seized Another Tanker of Embargoed Venezuelan Oil
Target Hasn't Completely Dumped the Woke Nonsense
Oregon Democrats Defend Violent Venezuelan Gang Member After Another ICE-Involved Shooting...
Venezuelans Are Trolling Maduro in Prison, and It's Glorious
'Seeking Peace:' President Trump Reports Venezuela Is Releasing 'Large Number' of Politica...
Wisconsin Man Pleads Guilty After Killing Parents to Finance Trump Assassination Plan
Kamikaze Leftists: Desperation in the Age of DOGE
Mamdani and Allies Rally Behind Controversial Tenant Director Pick After Racist Posts Resu...
Woman Shot by ICE Agent Identified As Member of Radical 'ICE Watch' Group...
The December Jobs Report Is Here
Tipsheet

Guess Who Iran's Supreme Leader Blames for Nationwide Unrest

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 09, 2026 12:30 PM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave a rare public speech in which he blamed President Donald Trump for the widespread unrest in the country.

Iranian citizens took to the streets starting on December 28 to protest against the devaluation of the nation’s currency and other economic woes. But the protests eventually turned into a movement seeking to oust the regime, which has used brutal force to suppress dissent.

Advertisement

The protesters have fought back, setting fire to government buildings and even attacking government officials.

In the speech, Khamenei noted that in Tehran, “a group of vandals came and damaged buildings belonging to their own country.”

The ayatollah said this was happening because Trump “said some nonsense — that if the Iranian government does such-and-such, I will come and stand with you, I will take your side.”

What Khamenei left out was the fact that Trump actually said he would stand with the Iranian people if the regime continues murdering protesters.

“These rioters and harmful individuals — their hearts are pleased by him,” Khamenei continued. “If he can, let him destroy his own country. In his own country there are all kinds of incidents. His hands are stained with the blood of more than a thousand Iranians.”

Recommended

This Street Interview With a Minneapolis Protester About the ICE Shooting Is a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY IRAN RIOTS AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

The supreme leader accused Trump of admitting to commanding the airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities that occurred last year. “So he confessed: his hands are stained with the blood of Iranians,” Khamenei said.

A bunch of inexperienced, careless people, without thinking, believe him, accept it, and act according to his wishes. They set trash on fire, burn things, just so he’ll be pleased.

Everyone should know: the Islamic Republic came to power on the blood of hundreds of thousands of honorable people, and it will not retreat in the face of those who seek to overthrow it. It does not tolerate being an agent of foreigners.

Khamenei then stated that like “the despots and arrogant tyrants of the world…this one [Donald Trump] will be overthrown as well.”

Iran is in the throes of the biggest wave of unrest in years. Nationwide protests are now in their second week. The regime is struggling to tamp down on the demonstrations.

Advertisement

The streets have been full of tens of thousands of people chanting anti-government slogans and targeting symbols of state power. The government has responded with shootings, tear gas, and mass arrests. So far at least 36 civilians have been killed and over 2,000 detained.

The authorities have also limited internet and phone access to prevent people from sharing them on social media.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Street Interview With a Minneapolis Protester About the ICE Shooting Is a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Mamdani and Allies Rally Behind Controversial Tenant Director Pick After Racist Posts Resurface Dmitri Bolt
Nebraska Democrat Tears Down Patriotic Exhibit As America Prepares for 250th Birthday Amy Curtis
U.S. Drug Makers Raise Prices Despite Trump's Affordability Push Amy Curtis
*This* Is Why Cops Should Open Fire on Drivers Who Try to Run Them Over Matt Vespa
The December Jobs Report Is Here Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Street Interview With a Minneapolis Protester About the ICE Shooting Is a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement