A Lot of Liberal Narratives About the ICE Shooting Just Got Obliterated With This New Video

Minneapolis is still simmering after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, 37, who appeared to be attempting to ram into federal agents during an immigration enforcement operation on January 7.

The Left said it was murder. It was not. The footage from the ICE officer confirmed it. Good accelerated into him and struck the agent.

🚨BREAKING: Cellphone footage has been obtained showing the perspective of the federal agent involved in the Minneapolis shooting.pic.twitter.com/K0JCd5z21D — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 9, 2026

Second, Good was not fearing for her life, as some suggested. She seemed happy as a clam, as serene as a Hindu cow, and this obviously wasn’t her first rodeo. She was a professional left-wing activist who trained others to disrupt ICE operations and led convoys to that end.

The media spent two days telling you this person was scared and not an activist just a lady trying to drive home



But now everyone sees the truth:



She was another brainwashed left wing lunatic committing political violence



Something needs to be done pic.twitter.com/o9wAGlaDdC — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 9, 2026

We also see the wife or domestic partner, Rebecca, goading federal agents, saying they’ll change the plates before shots are fired. Yeah, she got quiet really quick, huh?

Also, it’s laughable that these two would ever want to escape federal attention—they thrive on this.

Alas, we knew this was coming. The media went off the rails on the murder angle, and yet didn’t analyze the full footage properly. Every legal expert said this was likely a justified shooting. Yet, Mayor Jacob Frey and other Democrats have gone insane with this ‘ICE agents are killers’ nonsense. Gov. Tim Walz has also been grossly irresponsible in framing this incident, as have others like Mamdani, Ilhan Omar, and Seth Moulton. We knew the shooting was good. The liberal media have, for years, been unable to cover officer-involved shootings accurately, so throw this on some ICE, and you’ll get one massive Democrat-media complex mess.

We said retraction and piping-hot cups of STFU will be served. Here’s the first helping.

Is this the video Mayor Frey is talking about?pic.twitter.com/YlVpQZoDRM https://t.co/QI8ai7R2kJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: New angle from the ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis shows the woman CLEARLY hitting the agent with her car before he fires at her



A vehicle is a deadly weapon. And she used that deadly weapon against an agent.



Self-defense. pic.twitter.com/kw3SbBzSrP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 7, 2026

Vice President JD Vance warned the media to cover this shooting responsibly yesterday, and this is why:

Watch this, as hard as it is. Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn't hit by a car, wasn't being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman.



The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense. https://t.co/IfXAAxi9Ql — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 9, 2026

We're dealing with absolute psychopaths, also known as white liberal women:

The most dangerous demographic in Western Civilizations .



Angry white liberal women. pic.twitter.com/OkMyxREce4 — C3 (@C_3C_3) January 9, 2026

Dealing with white liberal women is almost worse than dealing with the illegals. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 9, 2026

MINNEAPOLIS: Border Patrol agents warn two white women in separate SUVs to stop trailing them and not to impede. 'Dont make a bad decision today..." pic.twitter.com/An2MAWUYcY — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 9, 2026

