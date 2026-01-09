Her Baby's Bruise Sent This Mom to the Hospital. What Happened Next Shattered...
VIP
Senators Urge Apple, Google to Remove Grok App Over Sexually Explicit AI Photos
Guess Who Iran's Supreme Leader Blames for Nationwide Unrest
Inside the Massachusetts Prison Where Women Live in Fear of 'Transgender' Inmates
Meet the Democrat Gaining Ground in NJ Congressional Race — and Why Republicans...
U.S. Drug Makers Raise Prices Despite Trump's Affordability Push
Nebraska Democrat Tears Down Patriotic Exhibit As America Prepares for 250th Birthday
Kamikaze Leftists: Desperation in the Age of DOGE
VIP
Guess Who Has Become a Propaganda Tool in Iran As the Regime Shuts...
Over a Dozen Oil Executives to Meet the President Trump As Venezuelan Oil...
'We Support Hamas Here,' Antisemitic Protest Erupts Outside Synagogue Near Jewish Day Scho...
Mamdani and Allies Rally Behind Controversial Tenant Director Pick After Racist Posts Resu...
Woman Shot by ICE Agent Identified As Member of Radical 'ICE Watch' Group...
Guess What Yet Another Leftist Was Caught Doing to Immigration Officers
Tipsheet

A Lot of Liberal Narratives About the ICE Shooting Just Got Obliterated With This New Video

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 09, 2026 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Tom Baker

Minneapolis is still simmering after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, 37, who appeared to be attempting to ram into federal agents during an immigration enforcement operation on January 7. 

Advertisement

The Left said it was murder. It was not. The footage from the ICE officer confirmed it. Good accelerated into him and struck the agent. 

Second, Good was not fearing for her life, as some suggested. She seemed happy as a clam, as serene as a Hindu cow, and this obviously wasn’t her first rodeo. She was a professional left-wing activist who trained others to disrupt ICE operations and led convoys to that end.  

We also see the wife or domestic partner, Rebecca, goading federal agents, saying they’ll change the plates before shots are fired. Yeah, she got quiet really quick, huh?  

Also, it’s laughable that these two would ever want to escape federal attention—they thrive on this.  

Alas, we knew this was coming. The media went off the rails on the murder angle, and yet didn’t analyze the full footage properly. Every legal expert said this was likely a justified shooting. Yet, Mayor Jacob Frey and other Democrats have gone insane with this ‘ICE agents are killers’ nonsense. Gov. Tim Walz has also been grossly irresponsible in framing this incident, as have others like Mamdani, Ilhan Omar, and Seth Moulton. We knew the shooting was good. The liberal media have, for years, been unable to cover officer-involved shootings accurately, so throw this on some ICE, and you’ll get one massive Democrat-media complex mess. 

Recommended

Guess What Yet Another Leftist Was Caught Doing to Immigration Officers Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

We said retraction and piping-hot cups of STFU will be served. Here’s the first helping. 

Vice President JD Vance warned the media to cover this shooting responsibly yesterday, and this is why:

We're dealing with absolute psychopaths, also known as white liberal women:

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guess What Yet Another Leftist Was Caught Doing to Immigration Officers Joseph Chalfant
Her Baby's Bruise Sent This Mom to the Hospital. What Happened Next Shattered Her Family. Jeff Charles
Inside the Massachusetts Prison Where Women Live in Fear of 'Transgender' Inmates Amy Curtis
Meet the Democrat Gaining Ground in NJ Congressional Race — and Why Republicans Should Pay Attention Amy Curtis
Woman Shot by ICE Agent Identified As Member of Radical 'ICE Watch' Group Targeting Federal Officers Dmitri Bolt
The Video Speaks for Itself, the ICE Agent Was Justified Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Guess What Yet Another Leftist Was Caught Doing to Immigration Officers Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement