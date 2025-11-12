And With That Development, the Dems’ Latest Trump-Epstein Stunt Has Imploded

I knew this was going to be a nothing burger this morning—I just wanted to see this thing implode, as with any significant anti-Trump narrative manufactured by the Left. With the Democrats defeated on the Schumer shutdown, they’re back onto the Jeffrey Epstein files. Like the Russian collusion hoax, every development is one dud after another. Democrats released a trove of emails, where it’s been alleged that Trump and the late New York financier and pedophile spent hours with a victim (via Axios):

⚠️ Jeffrey Epstein said Trump spent hours with an alleged victim, according to newly-released emails — Axios — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) November 12, 2025

BREAKING: our @ElizLanders's reporting on the newly-released Epstein emails that involve President Trump.https://t.co/HliLewZV5M



1/ — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 12, 2025

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released emails Wednesday, including one from 2019 in which disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein alleged that President Trump "knew about the girls." The big picture: Democrats assert the emails "raise serious questions" about Trump and his knowledge of Epstein's crimes Trump had earlier dismissed demands for additional files tied to the Epstein investigation as a Democratic "hoax." He's acknowledged he was once friendly with the convicted sex offender but said that they had a falling out. Context: In the 2019 email, Epstein's line that Trump "knew about the girls" appears to refer to the president's past claim that he banned Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club for allegedly approaching young women who worked there. Driving the news: House Oversight Ranking Member Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) said the emails "raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the President." In a 2011 email, Epstein alleged that an individual whose name was redacted as "VICTIM" spent hours with Trump at Epstein's house.

And this is why Democrats can’t be trusted with all the files—not all of them are real. They want anything that can be used to damage Trump. In this case, it could be alleged, to the shock of no one, that they manufactured a fake news story. NONE of the Epstein victims who have come forward have accused Trump of wrongdoing. Also, the victim in this document dump is the late Virginia Giuffre, so why are Democrats making it look like she committed perjury? It's just a mess.

I’m pretty sure the whole world knew about the girls in 2019. Just ask ABC News, which killed a big story by then-reporter Amy Robach. https://t.co/VWlwHUbMe5 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 12, 2025

Democrats intentionally redacted the name of the "victim" in the Epstein emails they released.



The unreacted version shows that it was Virginia Guiffre.



Guiffre had testified multiple times that President Trump did nothing and that she never even saw him at Epstein's house. https://t.co/0KhX8ujPoJ pic.twitter.com/IaJkckvc1p — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 12, 2025

So the Democrat position is that Virginia Giuffre - a victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell - was lying under oath when she cleared Trump of wrongdoing.



Giuffre can't defend her statements because she committed suicide in April 2025.



Convenient timing. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 12, 2025

These Epstein/Maxwell emails reference Virginia Giuffre.



Giuffre's testimony contradicts them:



She never saw Trump and Epstein together.



Trump never acted inappropriately towards her (no sex and no flirting).



She was never at Epstein's house with Trump. https://t.co/obTvvQbh8g pic.twitter.com/zOQRQHep7r — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 12, 2025

This isn’t a real story. Democrats need a credible media to make these stories stick. The Russian collusion hoax destroyed that with an ICBM strike eons ago.

This afternoon, White House Press Secretary did a line-by-line takedown of this story. President Trump torched Democrats for pishing this trash amid total defeat in the showdown fight.

🚨@PressSec DEBUNKS Epstein emails



She says POTUS kicked Epstein out of Mar a Lago because he was a creep.



Then FLAMES Democrats for redacting the VICTIM'S name, when CBS ALREADY reported it was Virginia Godfrey, who maintained POTUS was NEVER inappropriate, only "extremely… pic.twitter.com/f5sZgMFpnP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 12, 2025

Democrats, you guys lost again. Have some dignity and go sulk in a hole for a millennium or two.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

