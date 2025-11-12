Trump Did Not Just Say *That* to the Syrian President
Tipsheet

And With That Development, the Dems’ Latest Trump-Epstein Stunt Has Imploded

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 12, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

I knew this was going to be a nothing burger this morning—I just wanted to see this thing implode, as with any significant anti-Trump narrative manufactured by the Left. With the Democrats defeated on the Schumer shutdown, they’re back onto the Jeffrey Epstein files. Like the Russian collusion hoax, every development is one dud after another. Democrats released a trove of emails, where it’s been alleged that Trump and the late New York financier and pedophile spent hours with a victim (via Axios): 

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released emails Wednesday, including one from 2019 in which disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein alleged that President Trump "knew about the girls."

The big picture: Democrats assert the emails "raise serious questions" about Trump and his knowledge of Epstein's crimes 

Trump had earlier dismissed demands for additional files tied to the Epstein investigation as a Democratic "hoax." He's acknowledged he was once friendly with the convicted sex offender but said that they had a falling out. 

Context: In the 2019 email, Epstein's line that Trump "knew about the girls" appears to refer to the president's past claim that he banned Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club for allegedly approaching young women who worked there. 

Driving the news: House Oversight Ranking Member Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) said the emails "raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the President." 

In a 2011 email, Epstein alleged that an individual whose name was redacted as "VICTIM" spent hours with Trump at Epstein's house. 

And this is why Democrats can’t be trusted with all the files—not all of them are real. They want anything that can be used to damage Trump. In this case, it could be alleged, to the shock of no one, that they manufactured a fake news story. NONE of the Epstein victims who have come forward have accused Trump of wrongdoing. Also, the victim in this document dump is the late Virginia Giuffre, so why are Democrats making it look like she committed perjury? It's just a mess.

This isn’t a real story. Democrats need a credible media to make these stories stick. The Russian collusion hoax destroyed that with an ICBM strike eons ago.  

This afternoon, White House Press Secretary did a line-by-line takedown of this story. President Trump torched Democrats for pishing this trash amid total defeat in the showdown fight.

Democrats, you guys lost again. Have some dignity and go sulk in a hole for a millennium or two.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

