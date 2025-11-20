Trump Officially Signs Bill Forcing the Release of the Epstein Files

President Trump said Wednesday that he had signed legislation requiring the federal government to release the Epstein files.

"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!" he wrote in a Truth Social post. "As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively. Because of this request, the votes were almost unanimous in favor of passage. At my direction, the Department of Justice has already turned over close to fifty thousand pages of documents to Congress. Do not forget — The Biden Administration did not turn over a SINGLE file or page related to Democrat Epstein, nor did they ever even speak about him. Democrats have used the “Epstein” issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party."

Advertisement

The measure, introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California with presidential ambition, requires the Department of Justice to turn over all “unclassified records, documents, communications and investigative materials” to Congress within 30 days. It also directs the DOJ to provide all classified information to Congress to the maximum extent possible and mandates that the department deliver a list of government officials and other “politically exposed persons” linked to Epstein within 15 days of the president’s signature.

President Trump went on in his Truth Social post to argue that the Epstein files were simply a Democratic attempt to distract from recent MAGA victories, including:

THE GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL TAX CUT BILL, Strong Borders, No Men in Women’s Sports or Transgender for Everyone, ending DEI, stopping Biden’s Record Setting Inflation, lowering Prices, Biggest Tax and Regulation Cuts in History, ending EIGHT Wars, rebuilding our Military, knocking out Iran’s Nuclear capability, getting Trillions of Dollars INVESTED in the U.S.A., creating the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World, and even delivering a HUGE DEFEAT to the Democrats on the recent Shutdown Disaster.

He continued:

"For years our Great Nation has had to endure RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, IMPEACHMENT HOAX #1, IMPEACHMENT HOAX #2, and many other Democrat created Witch Hunts and Scams, all of which have been so terrible and divisive for our Country, and have been done to confuse, deflect, and distract from the GREAT JOB that Republicans, and the Trump Administration, are doing. This latest Hoax will backfire on the Democrats just as all of the rest have! Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The bill passed the House on Tuesday in a 427–1 vote. The Senate passed it unanimously later that day.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.