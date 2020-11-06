Here's How Ted Cruz Responded When the PA Attorney General Told Him to 'Stay the Hell Out' of the Race

Pennsylvania's attorney general Josh Shapiro lost the confidence of many Americans when he foreshadowed a Joe Biden win in the state before any votes had even been tallied. Add to that a secretary of state who has a history of anti-Trump bias, and the Trump campaign's concern that Republican poll watchers were being kept from watching the tally.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) shared those same concerns on Fox News Thursday night and encouraged his followers to actually read the court order that addressed the issue. According to reports, one poll watcher was forced to stand so far away from the count that he had to use binoculars to try and watch the process. A judge ordered the city to allow the poll watchers to inch closer.

Nope. You’re being deliberately dishonest.



Someone 20 ft away—forced to use binoculars—is not an “observer” under the law. Not if they can’t see what ballot counters are actually doing.



Since most Dems will just believe your rhetoric—despite the facts—READ the court ruling: https://t.co/GMA5nbJphV pic.twitter.com/4flnbHF0RK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 6, 2020

In an interview with Katie Couric, Shapiro reacted to Sen. Cruz as any mature official would.

“Sen. Ted Cruz should know better," he said. "And he should also stay the hell out of Pennsylvania’s business.”

Cruz quickly demonstrated that he isn't going to take that advice.

When you’re breaking the law, ignoring court orders, counting ballots in secret & threatening to steal the presidency, it’s not “PA’s business.” It’s America’s business, and we have the right to expect votes will be counted (1) fairly, (2) w/ transparency & (3) NOT in secret. https://t.co/jkkyB0Bc0q — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 6, 2020

Decision Desk called the Keystone State (and the presidency) for Biden on Friday morning. The Trump campaign, however, vowed that the fight is far from over. They plan to fight in court.