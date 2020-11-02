White House

Pennsylvania’s Democrat Attorney General Declares a Biden Victory Before Any Votes are Counted

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Nov 02, 2020 1:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro appeared to put his hand on the scales of the presidential election over the weekend when he declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the Keystone State. Votes have yet to be counted. Shapiro also falsely claimed the Trump campaign is "working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible." 

Conservative constitutional scholar Mark Levin, former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell and Dan Bongino are taking notice of the declaration. 

Meanwhile, President Trump continues to gain ground against Biden in the state.

