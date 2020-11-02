Pennsylvania’s Democrat Attorney General Declares a Biden Victory Before Any Votes are Counted

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro appeared to put his hand on the scales of the presidential election over the weekend when he declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the Keystone State. Votes have yet to be counted. Shapiro also falsely claimed the Trump campaign is "working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible."

If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process.



For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!https://t.co/mN8t6TDud7 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 31, 2020

Conservative constitutional scholar Mark Levin, former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell and Dan Bongino are taking notice of the declaration.

1. The attorney general of Pennsylvania is a left-wing POS, who is trying to set the stage to claim a Trump win in PA is illegitimate. He has done all he can to undermine existing state law to help his buddy Biden. https://t.co/YikvuwXECT — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 2, 2020

2. Obviously, if PA was in the bag for the Democrats, Biden wouldn't be leaving his basement to spend the day there 2-days in a row, and he wouldn't have Harris and Obama there campaigning all day. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 2, 2020

The sitting Attorney General in PA seems very partisan while in office.



Weaponizing government is shameful. @JoshShapiroPA https://t.co/tEXxtUvzp8 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 2, 2020

Why is the Attorney General of Pennsylvania openly INTERFERING in the election. This is unconscionable. He MUST recuse in any election litigation. No excuses. https://t.co/hEYanJHMya — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile, President Trump continues to gain ground against Biden in the state.